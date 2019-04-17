Aliaswire Expands Operations with New Growth-Focused Management Team

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliaswire, Inc., a leading payments technology innovator serving financial institutions, today announced recent organizational changes to support a ramp-up in new business and continued growth. The announcement comes just five months after the unexpected passing of Aliaswire CEO, founder, and visionary Hoss Mohsenzadeh.

"Losing Hoss was devastating for everyone in the company. Hoss was a true innovator in our industry and very early, envisioned many technologies that are commonplace today. Through Aliaswire, Hoss established a thriving business with advanced payment technologies that are far superior to our competitors. Hoss was an industry leader, a mentor, and a friend," said Scott Goldthwaite, a 20-year-payments veteran who now serves as President of Aliaswire. "We are strategically investing across the board. With a focused and driven management team now in place, we are executing our plans and able to achieve Hoss' vision for technology leadership and revenue growth."

The PayVus® business development team is headed by Eugene DeSliva, an 18-year-payments veteran that served as SVP, Head of Commercial Products & Solutions for MasterCard North America before joining Aliaswire. Joining Eugene's team is:

Mike Hord ; relationship manager. Hord held prominent business development and leadership positions with Clearent LLC, Global Payments, NPC, First Data, and Bank of America.

; relationship manager. Hord held prominent business development and leadership positions with Clearent LLC, Global Payments, NPC, First Data, and Bank of America. Kathleen Cavanaugh Elliott ; relationship manager. Elliott is an accomplished executive relationship manager. Prior to joining Aliaswire, she held positions with Clearent, Cynergy Data, Bank and Bank One.

The DiectBiller® business development team reports to Andy Waskey, another payments veteran whose career includes positions with Transactis, MBNA, and Vantiv before joining Aliaswire. Joining Andy's team is:

Declan Cooney ; director of partner solutions. Cooney is a seasoned account executive and has held positions with Worldpay and US Bank / Elavon.

; director of partner solutions. Cooney is a seasoned account executive and has held positions with Worldpay and US Bank / Elavon. Brad Hench ; director of partner solutions. Hench, a well-respected veteran in payments, held executive business development positions at Elavon, WorldPay and Atlas Merchant Services.

; director of partner solutions. Hench, a well-respected veteran in payments, held executive business development positions at Elavon, and Atlas Merchant Services. Jan Stewart ; sales engineer. Stewart has deep solutions architect experience and has held positions at IBM, ISD Corp., and AppRiver.

Supporting both business development teams is Brent Watters, Aliaswire's marketing director. Watters is a seasoned technology marketer with a background in payments that includes positions with Mercator Advisory Group, Source Media, and Prepaid Media (Paybefore).

In addition, Chief Technology Officer Nirmal Kumar has been promoted, to also serve as Head of Products. Kumar, who has 17 years of experience working with major banks and payment processors, will have additional oversight in Aliaswire's product strategies and further development of its transformational payment technologies.

"We are now starting to deploy our technologies at significant scale, and through our Aliaswire (Development) Lab, we will continue to increasingly enable new forms of payments technologies and solutions," Kumar says.

About Aliaswire, Inc.

Aliaswire is a leading payments technology provider of highly advanced, secure and reliable transaction processing solutions. Aliaswire's unparalleled intelligent processing platforms and intellectual property continuously evolve and scale to meet changing market demands across multiple verticals. An industry-recognized innovator, Aliaswire provides multi-tenant payment processing capabilities to the market through our growing network of channel partners and resellers. Aliaswire's network includes leading financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and multiple payment networks. Core products include DirectBiller®, the industry's first, fast onboarding channel-centric electronic bill present and payments (EBPP) platform in the US.; PayVus®, the only turnkey bill settlement to cards platform that enables ISOs and Acquirers to offer merchants a business credit card; Transcentive®, a tender-type steering and interchange management solution for merchants and PayVox®, a consumer bill payment platform for prepaid program managers and financial services providers.

Contact:

Aliaswire Inc.

Brent Watters

Marketing Director

bwatters@aliaswire.com

www.aliaswire.com

SOURCE Aliaswire Inc.