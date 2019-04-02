Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alibaba : Alexander McQueen Joins Tmall Luxury Pavilion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:07am EDT

British fashion house Alexander McQueen - known for its unique tailoring and audacious designs - has soft-launched a virtual store on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba Group's dedicated platform for luxury and premium brands.

It will be the first online store in China that's directly run by the house itself, rather than through a local partner, giving it full creative control over the look and feel of the site, the Pavilion said.

The luxury brand was founded in 1992 by the late Lee Alexander McQueen, known for combining a respect for traditional craftsmanship with provocative, darkly romantic designs. Today, his eponymous label remains hugely influential, seen as synonymous with modern British couture. Following his death in 2010, Sarah Burton was appointed Creative Director of the house. Burton, who worked alongside McQueen for 14 years, currently oversees the creative direction of all the brand's collections.

The Alexander McQueen brand oversees a network of 73 directly operated brick-and-mortar boutiques, as well as several franchises and specialty stores worldwide, with flagships stores due to open in Shanghai and Hong Kong in 2019, per its parent Kering Group.

The Tmall Luxury Pavilion Alexander McQueen store will officially launch on April 16, featuring items that incorporate images from the John Daekin Archive as part of the designs. The Archive manages the work of John Daekin, the 20th-century British photographer who captured the lives of his artist and poet friends in London's bohemia, Soho.

Alexander McQueen is the third Kering-owned luxury brand to join the Pavilion, following Hong Kong-based jeweller Qeelin and Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta. Launched in 2017, Tmall Luxury Pavilion now offers more than 100 brands, ranging from apparel and beauty items to watches and luxury cars, including Valentino, Burberry, Tod's, Versace, Stella McCartney, Moschino, Giuseppe Zanotti, MCM, La Mer, Maserati, LVMH-owned Rimowa, Guerlain, Givenchy, Tag Heuer and Zenith.

Sherry Lang, managing director of Tmall's luxury division, said the Pavilion helps maisons and premium brands engage with China's younger generation of consumers, delivering the same brand exclusivity and tailored shopping experience online that they would get in a brick-and-mortar store.

'We also want to help luxury brands expand their reach in smaller cities and rural areas, where purchasing power is growing, but offer limited access to luxury goods,' said Lang. 'The Pavilion is well-positioned to fill that gap.'

The growth of the Pavilion comes as Chinese consumers drive global high-end spending, with mainland China's luxury sales growing 20% to €23 billion ($25.8 billion) last year, according to Bain & Co. The consulting firm forecasts that by 2025, Chinese consumers will account for 46% of the global market, up from 33% in 2018.

Disclaimer

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 10:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:36aENDEAVOUR SILVER : Achieves Commercial Production at El Compas Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico
AQ
06:36aFACEBOOK : deletes accounts in India, Pakistan
AQ
06:36aFINEOS AdminSuite Core Platform in Production With Tier 1 US Group And Voluntary Benefits Carrier
BU
06:34aTIM Brasil Expands 4G Services With Gilats Backhaul
AQ
06:34aAktia's asset management rewarded again – now with two Lipper Fund Awards
GL
06:33aHYUNDAI HCN : Man found vandalizing vehicles at a Temecula Hyundai business was arrested.
AQ
06:33aWABCO HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aVIA TECHNOLOGIES : Demonstrates “Little Lion” Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Integrating Mobile360 Surround View Computer Vision Technology at 9th China International New Energy and Intelligence Vehicle Forum
PU
06:32aNOBIA : 02 Apr 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
06:32aADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
3WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : ASDA OVERTAKES SUITOR SAINSBURY TO BECOME UK'S NO. 2 SUPERMARKET: Kantar
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Commencement of Subsequent Offering
5Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About