Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alibaba : Alipay, Jack Ma, Joe Tsai Commit RMB 1BN to China Women's Soccer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 12:58am EDT

The philanthropic foundations of Alipay, the mobile-payments and lifestyle app, Alibaba Group's executive chairman and executive vice chairman have committed RMB 1 billion (US$145.4 million) to support women's soccer in China over the next 10 years.

The Alipay Foundation, Jack Ma Foundation, Joe Tsai Foundation (PRC), respectively, said Friday the money was aimed at making soccer 'more sustainable and accessible to girls and women across the nation.' They plan to put the RMB 1 billion to work in a few key areas: the China Women's National Football Team, injury prevention and treatment, the career development of retired footballers, technical development and coach education, and youth development.

'We want to work with China women's soccer and be their strongest advocate,' said Eric Jing, CEO of Alipay parent Ant Financial Services Group, at the launch event in Hangzhou. 'Through new ideas, our technology, funds and resources, we hope to better support the development of China's women's soccer.'

The Alipay Foundation will fund the bulk of the initiative, with the use of the funds jointly managed by all three contributors and the Chinese Football Association.

Cai Yong, an executive committee member of the Chinese Football Association, called the gift 'unprecedented,' saying 'Women's [soccer] is not just a sport, but also a power social cause that encourages girls and women to pursue their dreams and ambitions.'

Both Alipay and Alibaba Group have a history with the sport. Alibaba is a minority stakeholder in the Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao Football Club in China's Super League, while Alipay last November struck a partnership with the Union of European Football Associations.

Alipay over the next eight years will serve as the league's Official Global Payment Partner, Official Global Digital Wallet and Official Global FinTech Partner for men's national team events, including UEFA EURO 2020, UEFA EURO 2024, the European Qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League Finals, for which Alipay designed the top-scorers trophy. The UEFA has also launched a 'lifestyle account' on the Alipay mobile app to connect Chinese fans with the latest news about European soccer, as well as a mini-program within the app that fans can use to buy tickets to the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Alipay has also supported girls' soccer on the southern island of Hainan, delivering opportunities that otherwise wouldn't be available in their home province, such as some players going on to join China's national youth teams.

'This has strengthened our determination to expand the support and enable more development and innovation in women's and girls' football in China,' he said.

Disclaimer

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 04:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:06aCRISPR Researchers to Benefit from COBO Technologies and SCIEX Partnership
BU
02:05aPOLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Fodina)
EQ
02:02aING GROEP : Five things about palm oil
PU
02:02aING GROEP : reaction to NCP notification on palm oil
PU
02:01aVICTORIA PARK PREF : Change in Victoria Park's management team
AQ
02:01aOKEA : ABB and OKEA to accelerate value creation using innovative business models
AQ
02:01aSTORYTEL PUBL : exceeds forecast for Q2 2019
AQ
02:01aLEOVEGAS PUBL : Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas second quarter 2019
AQ
02:01aNESTE : to divest its fuel retail business in Russia and sell it to PJSC Tatneft
AQ
02:01aHEXAGON : announces the impact of a slowdown in China and related restructuring program
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects Quarterly Operating Profit to Fall More Than 50% --..
2SK HYNIX INC : Samsung Electronics profit guidance beats expectations on one-off gains, outlook weak
3AT&T : AT&T : TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
5CRUDE OIL : Crude oil prices fall 1% on fears for global economy
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About