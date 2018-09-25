Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alibaba : Business School Welcomes First International Class

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 08:54am CEST

Alibaba Business School last Friday kicked off its first international class, welcoming 18 students who are on track to earn an undergraduate degree in a four-year program focused on e-commerce and how to excel in a digital economy.

'The advent of e-commerce has drastically changed the way the world shops, interacts and conducts businesses. It is imperative that the youth, who will be the future government officials, policy makers and business leaders, have a solid understand of disruptive technology and e-commerce so they can make sound decisions when they are put in a leadership position,' said Dr. Zeng Ming, dean of Alibaba Business School and the chairman of Academic Council of Alibaba Group.

Established in October 2008 under the direction of Alibaba founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma, Alibaba Business School is a collaboration with Hangzhou Normal University, Ma's alma mater.

'What better place to learn the transformative power of e-commerce than in China, which is experiencing tremendous strides in economic growth, and in Hangzhou, the birthplace of Alibaba, the operator of world's leading e-commerce ecosystem,' Zeng said.

The inaugural international class, with an average age of 18, comes from six countries in Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Such diversity speaks to Alibaba's dedication to foster the next generation of e-commerce talent in developing nations.

'The internet has become an inseparable part of people's daily life, and new tools for exchanging information are constantly being invented at a rapid speed. This makes internet-based commerce a very key part of international trade,' said Ani Okechukwu Patrick, a student from Nigeria, adding that international trade was a key area of interest for him.

Ko Serim, a student from South Korea, said she first heard about Alibaba when she was studying in English in Australia after her high school graduation and was impressed with the company's unique marketing strategy. 'After graduating this university, I hope to work with Alibaba at the international marketing department and be an influence on the business development between Korea and China,' she said.

As a core aspect of the group's commitment to uphold its social responsibility, Alibaba throughout the years has rolled out several education-related initiatives under the Alibaba Business School. In August, the school launched a Global E-commerce Talent (GET) Network in collaboration with universities and training institutions from around the world, such as Malaysia, Thailand and Rwanda.

Disclaimer

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 06:53:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aCMC MARKETS' : shares fall after net income warning
RE
09:20aCO.DON AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:19aSTANDARD CHARTERED : We’ve announced further steps to support the Paris Agreement on climate change
PU
09:19aBUWOG AG : Results for the first three months of the abbreviated 2018 financial year
PU
09:19aEXILLON ENERGY : August Production Report
PU
09:16aMajority of UK Law Firms Aren’t Investing in Technology Fast Enough to Meet Client Demands
GL
09:15aZENDESK : Rancard Launches R2 on Zendesk Inc.To Drive AI-Powered Customer Engagement
AQ
09:15aSWEDBANK : Blackstone says ready to compete with SEB, Swedbank in Baltics
AQ
09:15aSQUIRE MINING : Announces Samsung Electronics as Foundry Partner to Manufacture ASIC Chips
AQ
09:15aCHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC : . Enters into the Cannabis Infused Beverage sector
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
2DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : DIGITAL REALTY : Prices Common Stock Offering
3TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.