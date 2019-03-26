Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alibaba : Fliggy Brings Duty-Free Shopping Online for China's Consumers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Alibaba Group's online travel platform, Fliggy, is launching a new service that allows Chinese travelers to shop online at duty-free and tax-free shops, international retailers and specialty stores overseas before they head off on vacation.

Called Fliggy Buy, the service gives Chinese consumers detailed information and product reviews in their own language prior to reaching their destination, picking them up after they arrive. This will allow travelers to spend more time exploring and experiencing the destination, Fliggy said, rather than losing that time to in-store shopping.

For merchants, it's a chance to capitalize on a tourism market that saw Chinese travelers take 140 million outbound trips last year, up 13.5% since 2017, and spend an average of 9% more on their overseas trips in 2018, according to Fliggy.

'The launch of Fliggy Buy represents our latest move to work with merchants targeting the vast numbers of tourists from China to develop innovative solutions, and offer them targeted customer traffic,' said Roman Zhu, head of Fliggy Buy.

'Our aim is also to embrace the potential of digital technology and provide a holistic travel experience encompassing food, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, shopping and entertainment,' he said.

The Fliggy Buy service is part of Alibaba's 'Global Fun' initiative, which promotes overseas travel for Chinese consumers by working with international merchants to give consumers a richer experience while abroad, Fliggy said. Outbound tourism is a key part of the travel platform's business, with users visiting 192 countries and regions in 2018.

Chinese travelers can choose from a range of products, including cosmetics, suitcases, bags and alcohol offered by popular merchants, and choose a store at which to pick up their items. The service is still in its early stages, as so far Furla Hong Kong and Laox of Japan are selling on the channel. But more merchants are expected to join.

Zhu said that duty-free and tax-free stores were the priority during the first phase of Fliggy Buy's launch because they were the most-visited shopping venues among Chinese outbound travelers.

'Our next step is to enrich the product categories on Fliggy Buy and recruit more overseas merchants to include high-end luxury brands, household electronics sellers, as well as pharmacy and cosmetics stores, assisting them to reach more Chinese consumers,' he said.

Disclaimer

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 06:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:05aJOST WERKE AG : ?JOST confirms record sales and record earnings for fiscal year 2018
EQ
03:05aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Successful 2018 Financial Year for LPKF
EQ
03:05aJDC GROUP AG : New material shareholder in JDC Group AG
EQ
03:05aJDC GROUP AG : JDC subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie. concludes exclusive partnership agreement with Sparda Bank Baden-Württemberg
EQ
03:05aCALTEX AUSTRALIA : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03:05aEUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL : Unveils Global Sport Club Attractiveness Index
BU
03:03aChina video-streaming firm iQIYI targets raising $1.1 billion in convertible bonds
RE
03:03aROMREAL : 2019 Annual General Meeting Notice and Proxy to Shareholders
AQ
03:02aGC RIEBER SHIPPING : Shearwater GeoServices awarded Troll Unit 4D contract by Equinor
AQ
03:02aAHOLD DELHAIZE : share buyback update
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Elec flags earnings miss as chip prices slide
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : China will open further to foreign investment - premier assures global executives
5APPLE : Apple News+, at $10 a month, could deliver more content than multiple subscriptions

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.