Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alibaba : Isabel Marant Joins Tmall Luxury Pavilion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 07:38am EDT

French fashion brand Isabel Marant has launched a flagship store on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba Group's dedicated platform for luxury and premium brands, the site said on Wednesday. The Pavilion is the only third-party shopping site in China to carry the Paris-based label.

To celebrate its grand opening on May 15, Isabel Marant offered 42 items exclusively for Pavilion shoppers, including its Binkoo lace-up sneakers, Yenky shopper bag and Tyron baseball cap. There are plans to bring more exclusive items to Tmall in the future, the Pavilion said.

'We are very pleased to welcome Isabel Marant to the Tmall Luxury Pavilion. We believe Isabel Marant's unique and fashion-forward design will resonate well with today's young Chinese consumers who are not only shopping for premium quality but also looking to express their personalities,' said Jessica Liu, general manager of Tmall Fashion and Luxury.

'We look forward to working with Isabel Marant to provide the best shopping experience and more exclusive products to the more than 700 million shoppers on Alibaba's platforms,' said Liu.

Mobile interface of Isabel Marant's flagship store on Tmall Luxury Pavilion.

Isabel Marant currently operates 37 stores globally, including four brick-and-mortar boutiques in China, in Shanghai, Beijing and Chengdu. All new items it launches in physical boutiques will also make their debut on Tmall at the same time.

Leather belts, jeans and suits have been particularly popular in the virtual store in its first week online, the Pavilion said. Isabel Marant has also listed more items from its runway collections on the Pavilion than it offers offline, a move to draw the attention of young Chinese consumers, who are known for purchasing more experimental pieces.

Chinese shoppers represented one-third of global spending on luxury items last year, according to McKinsey & Co. The consultancy firm estimated that Chinese luxury consumption will nearly double to about RMB 1.2 trillion ($175 billion) by 2025, up from RMB 770 billion today.

Isabel Marant now joins the growing number of premium brands on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, which launched in 2017. The Pavilion counts over 100 brands, ranging from apparel and beauty items to watches and luxury cars, including Alexander McQueen, Gentle Monster, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Burberry, Versace, Stella McCartney, MCM, La Mer, Maserati, LVMH-owned Rimowa, Guerlain, Givenchy, Tag Heuer and Zenith.

To enhance its services for luxury brands, Alibaba recently set up a new Tmall Luxury Division to oversee luxury strategies across the group, including Tmall Luxury Pavilion and Mei.com, Alibaba's online outlet for off-season luxury and designer goods.

Disclaimer

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 11:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:02aROKK3R INC : . Files Quarterly Report for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
AQ
08:02aAMERICAN PREMIUM WATER CORP. (OTC : HIPH) Announces Successful Development of CBD Infused Beer, Full Production and Distribution Scheduled
AQ
08:02aSP PLUS CORPORATION : Announces Participation in the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference 2019
AQ
08:02aYANGAROO : Closes $900,000 Loan Facility; Announces Early Repayment of Debentures; Updates Shareholders Rights Plan Agreement
AQ
08:02aESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC : . and Allergan Sales, LLC Extend Distribution and Supply Agreement for MotivaImagine® Insertion Sleeve
AQ
08:02aHolland Partner Group Breaks Ground on First Multi-Family Apartment Homes at Reed's Crossing, Oregon's Largest Master-Planned Community
BU
08:02aAPTORUM : to Be Newly Added to MSCI HK Micro Cap Index
BU
08:02aLUNA INNOVATIONS : Announces Another Breakthrough in Measurement Capability for Fiber Optics
BU
08:02aProgenity Presents Proof-of-Concept Data on Proprietary Ingestible Technologies for Diagnosis, Monitoring, and Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders
BU
08:02aVPOR Secures $80,000 Order for Bulk CBD Isolate
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ARCELORMITTAL : British Steel risks collapse with 25,000 jobs at stake
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Superdry names Wiggle exec as interim CFO in latest reshuffle
4ORIFLAME HOLDING AG : ORIFLAME : founders make offer to buy out Swedish cosmetics company
5BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : shares slide after warning that profit and revenue to fa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About