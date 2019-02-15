Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alibaba : Pictures Starts Year of Pig With Box Office Successes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 01:02pm EST

'The Wandering Earth,' billed as China's first major science-fiction film, emerged as box-office champion during the Chinese New Year holiday, a peak movie-going period in the country.

Adapted from a novel by Liu Cixin, author of the popular sci-fi trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem,' the much-anticipated movie imagines a future in which humanity - facing the threat of an unstable sun - thrusts the earth out of its orbit in search of a new home in another star system. The centuries-long voyage is derailed by a malfunction in the engine system propelling the earth forward and Jupiter's gravity pulls the planet toward what looks to be imminent destruction.

Co-produced by Alibaba Pictures, it has raked in more than RMB 3.2 billion (USD $472 million) since its opening on Feb. 2, becoming the biggest winner in the lucrative CNY box-office season, said Alibaba Pictures. The 'The Wandering Earth' also got a limited run in North America, screening exclusively in 33 IMAX 3D theaters on Feb. 5, three days ahead of its wider release. While it did not disclose a figure, IMAX said the movie set a new record as its highest-grossing Chinese release in the market, with U.S. box office alone reaching $2,575,656 as of Tuesday, Feb. 12, according to Box Office Mojo.

Alibaba Pictures co-financed five out of the eight films released that week, including writer-director Han Han's racing-themed comedy 'Pegasus,' Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow's 'The New King of Comedy,' Hong Kong writer-director Alan Mak's crime film 'Integrity,' and 'Peppa Celebrates Chinese New Year.' The combined CNY box office receipts exceeded RMB 5.8 billion, with up to 130 million people going to movie theaters that week, and a record-breaking 91% of tickets purchased online.

Taopiaopiao set up advance movie screenings across major cities in China to build up excitement over the movie.

Alibaba Pictures, the film-financing and production arm of Alibaba Group, tapped its movie-ticketing platform, Taopiaopiao, to co-distribute the film, while using its ecosystem to promote the film on the landing pages of e-wallet Alipay and e-commerce apps Taobao and Tmall, as well as placing full-screen advertisements on its other apps, Youku, Damai, Koubei and Ele.me. To help the movie reach the right audience, Alibaba Pictures said it leveraged Beacon, its all-in-one solution for maximizing efficiencies in film advertising, performance monitoring and consumer metrics, to inform its distribution and marketing strategies.

Promotions for 'The Wandering Earth' across Alibaba's mobile apps.

Ahead of the release, Alifish, Alibaba's cross-platform licensing business unit, partnered with Chinese footwear brand Onemix to create 20 pairs of new, co-branded 'space wandering' shoes for the film's fans.

Alibaba's cross-platform licensing business unit Alifish connects filmmakers with merchandise makers to create products for fans, such as these multi-functional 'space wandering' shoes.

'The Wandering Earth' is one of the latest blockbuster hits to receive financial backing and marketing support from Alibaba Pictures, following last year's 'Operation Red Sea,' 'Dying to Survive,' 'Project Gutenberg' and 'Hello Mr. Billionaire,' the company said.

It comes as the unit looks to roll out a series of quality content, with the goal of co-producing 20 blockbusters in the next five years. 'Peppa Celebrates Chinese New Year,' co-produced with Entertainment One, is the first film to come out of the initiative. It was the first full-length feature film based on the beloved U.K. cartoon character, in addition to being created specifically for Chinese audiences.

Disclaimer

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 18:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristow Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:19pCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:18pFOCUS GRAPHITE : is Pleased to Announce GRAFOID's Worldwide Launch of its Innovative Suite of Oxidized Graphene Products – GNOX™
AQ
01:17pTRAKM8 : Prime announces new pricing and 30-day contract
PU
01:17pEARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES : Undertakes $1M Financing
AQ
01:16pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR ARLO, AGN AND UXIN : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
01:15pWIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:14pSTEMGEN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01:13pKaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Molson Coors Brewing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – TAP
GL
01:11pEL SEWEDY ELECTRIC : Arab Contractors Get Hold of Stiegler's Power Project Site
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2Vivendi shares rally as UMG hits the right notes
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
4SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
5TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Disclosure of significant shareholding

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.