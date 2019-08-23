Alibaba : Tmall Luxury Pavilion Debuts New Game for Fashionistas

Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba Group's dedicated channel for luxury and premium goods, on Thursday launched a new mobile game featuring the computer-generated influencer, 'noonoouri,' as it upgrades content offerings to drive more brand engagement.

Fashion-savvy users can now put their styling skills to the test in the Pavilion's new game. It shows the channel's globe-trotting virtual ambassador traveling to a new city each week, wearing some of the newest designs from a featured brand. Users can score points for each interaction, from mixing and matching the CGI influencer's outfits to reading her letters from the road and inviting friends to play along. The more points earned, the better their chance of winning the top rewards offered by the brand that week, the Pavilion said.

Mulberry is the first brand to collaborate with Tmall Luxury Pavilion on the new game, with the digital avatar wearing dresses, handbags, pumps and accessories from the British luxury label's latest collections. It features Tokyo as the backdrop, where it has been rolling out workshops and live music performances as part of its 'My Local ' campaign, as well as a pop-up store hosting the global launch of its new Iris bag. The game's most-engaged players will be able to win either Mulberry shopping vouchers, limited-edition canvas bags or the top prize - a new Iris bag.

'Luxury Pavilion has just celebrated its two-year anniversary, and we've created a lot of exciting moments with luxury brands, from 'See Now, Buy Now' fashion shows and 3D virtual shops to co-branding campaigns and integrated VIP customer-loyalty programs,' said Lili Chen, general manager of Tmall Luxury Pavilion. 'The most important thing is that we are enabling luxury brands to connect with customers via our insights.'

'Moving forward, we believe the launch of this new interactive game, which invites young luxury shoppers to play, share and express their personal styles, will help build stronger bonds between the consumers and the brands on our platform,' she said.

Interface of Tmall Luxury Pavilion's new game starring its virtual ambassador, 'noonoouri.'

In June, the Pavilion revamped its site to offer shoppers more-personalized recommendations and a greater variety of content, including a brand-generated content feed and a new editorial section called Pavilion Mag. Its layout was redesigned to highlight each week's new product debuts, making it easy for fashion-forward users to explore about a thousand new items that hit the Pavilion's shelves every week.

To help luxury brands better connect with their online customers, the revamped site also more prominently features a portal to the 'Pavilion Club,' where shoppers can redeem rewards and sign up for brands' exclusive events.

Launched in 2017, Tmall Luxury Pavilion now offers over 130 brands, ranging from apparel and beauty items to watches and luxury cars, including Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Stella McCartney, Moschino, Gentle Monster, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, MCM, Maserati, LVMH-owned Rimowa, Guerlain, Givenchy, Tag Heuer and Zenith. Tmall said it wants to double that number by the end of the fiscal year next March.