Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alibaba : Tmall Luxury Pavilion Debuts New Game for Fashionistas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba Group's dedicated channel for luxury and premium goods, on Thursday launched a new mobile game featuring the computer-generated influencer, 'noonoouri,' as it upgrades content offerings to drive more brand engagement.

Fashion-savvy users can now put their styling skills to the test in the Pavilion's new game. It shows the channel's globe-trotting virtual ambassador traveling to a new city each week, wearing some of the newest designs from a featured brand. Users can score points for each interaction, from mixing and matching the CGI influencer's outfits to reading her letters from the road and inviting friends to play along. The more points earned, the better their chance of winning the top rewards offered by the brand that week, the Pavilion said.

Mulberry is the first brand to collaborate with Tmall Luxury Pavilion on the new game, with the digital avatar wearing dresses, handbags, pumps and accessories from the British luxury label's latest collections. It features Tokyo as the backdrop, where it has been rolling out workshops and live music performances as part of its 'My Local ' campaign, as well as a pop-up store hosting the global launch of its new Iris bag. The game's most-engaged players will be able to win either Mulberry shopping vouchers, limited-edition canvas bags or the top prize - a new Iris bag.

'Luxury Pavilion has just celebrated its two-year anniversary, and we've created a lot of exciting moments with luxury brands, from 'See Now, Buy Now' fashion shows and 3D virtual shops to co-branding campaigns and integrated VIP customer-loyalty programs,' said Lili Chen, general manager of Tmall Luxury Pavilion. 'The most important thing is that we are enabling luxury brands to connect with customers via our insights.'

'Moving forward, we believe the launch of this new interactive game, which invites young luxury shoppers to play, share and express their personal styles, will help build stronger bonds between the consumers and the brands on our platform,' she said.

Interface of Tmall Luxury Pavilion's new game starring its virtual ambassador, 'noonoouri.'

In June, the Pavilion revamped its site to offer shoppers more-personalized recommendations and a greater variety of content, including a brand-generated content feed and a new editorial section called Pavilion Mag. Its layout was redesigned to highlight each week's new product debuts, making it easy for fashion-forward users to explore about a thousand new items that hit the Pavilion's shelves every week.

To help luxury brands better connect with their online customers, the revamped site also more prominently features a portal to the 'Pavilion Club,' where shoppers can redeem rewards and sign up for brands' exclusive events.

Launched in 2017, Tmall Luxury Pavilion now offers over 130 brands, ranging from apparel and beauty items to watches and luxury cars, including Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Stella McCartney, Moschino, Gentle Monster, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, MCM, Maserati, LVMH-owned Rimowa, Guerlain, Givenchy, Tag Heuer and Zenith. Tmall said it wants to double that number by the end of the fiscal year next March.

Disclaimer

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 16:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:59pDell Technologies Shares Decline After VMware Deal
DJ
12:56pQUEST SOLUTION : Launches SeeCube™; Safe City/Safe District Vehicle Make and Color Recognition Solution Utilizing AI and Advanced Image Processing Algorithm
AQ
12:54pChina strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
RE
12:54pCM Regent Earns 2019 Demotech STAR Award
BU
12:53pChina strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
RE
12:53pMERAKI DEVNET EXPRESS : 2-days, Hands-on Learning Event
PU
12:53pCISCO AT VMWORLD 2019 : Make Your Mark, Anywhere.
PU
12:53pPARTNER PERSPECTIVE : We Are Listening
PU
12:52pTrump presses U.S. companies to close China operations
RE
12:52pChina strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
5China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group