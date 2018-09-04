Alibaba : Tmall Reveals Line-Up for Sophomore Session at NYFW

Tmall unveiled this year's line-up of Chinese fashion brands that will hit the runway during the upcoming New York Fashion Week, slated for Sept. 6-12.

After rigorous rounds of screening, the Alibaba Group-owned B2C marketplace has selected three brands to debut their spring-summer 2019 collections at a special China Day event on Sept. 10, including independent sportswear label Particle Fever, Hangzhou-based original designer brand JBNY and indie designer Angel Chen 's namesake label. The designers will showcase their products in a 'See Now, Buy Now' format, allowing Tmall consumers to purchase select items from their latest collections as they watch the fashion show on the Mobile Taobao app or Youku, Alibaba's video-streaming hub.

The show is part of Tmall's efforts to cultivate homegrown fashion talent and break away from the negative stereotypes attached to the 'Made in China' label.

Promotional poster for Tmall China Day.

This will be the second season during which Tmall is showcasing local designers under the 'Tmall China Day' banner. In association with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Suntchi, a Shanghai-based fashion management company, the initiative aims to help Chinese brands expand globally, through designer-buyer matchmaking, e-commerce collaborations and showcases at CFDA's fashion week events.

'As China's premier online shopping destination, Tmall is where China's consumers go to discover the newest fashions and latest designs, and how brands engage with Chinese consumers,' said Jessica Liu, president of Tmall Fashion. 'China Day is an opportunity for us to enable some of China's best, up-and-coming designers and established brands to showcase their collections on a global stage.'

'We are proud to be a part of these designers' success in China, and believe in their ability to have even broader appeal and influence,' Liu said.

Independent fashion designer Angel Chen.

Indie fashion designer and Shenzhen native Angel Chen said, through the event, she hopes her bold, free-spirited designs would resonate in the U.S. market, as well as receive fresh feedback and opportunities to connect with industry professionals.

'Through advanced technology and online resources provided by Tmall China Day, we'll incorporate some high-tech and interactive elements into our showcase, including live-streaming and virtual reality technologies, as well as features that allow consumers to instantly buy our garments as they watch the show,' said Chen.

Recently, her team has been planning ahead for the 'See Now, Buy Now' show to allow time for creation and production. 'We need to estimate the expected volume of orders and production time, to respond fast enough and distribute orders within 30 days for customers on Tmall. We are preparing from 50 to 500 units per garment,' she added.

The last batch of China Day designers, who participated in the February menswear show, have reported sales gains following the event, said Tmall. Individual designer Chen Peng said it has doubled its global retail channels to 80 outlets, among which North American retailers have increased by more than 50%. Fashion brand Peace Bird and streetwear label CLOT, founded by Hong Kong entrepreneur Kevin Poon and actor-musician Edison Chen, both said their runway presentation prompted various collaboration invitations from domestic and international fashion circles. Chinese sportswear giant Li Ning saw its stock soar by 50% in a single month.

CLOT co-founder Edison Chen speaks at press event for February's Tmall China Day.

'Tmall China Day allows us to further expand the scope of NYFW: men's by showcasing the most exciting Chinese fashion talent to the American fashion community,' CFDA President and CEO Steven Kolb said previously. 'The initiative is part of CFDA's overall strategy to build international ties, which will in turn help us strengthen the impact of American fashion globally.'

CFDA is an invite-only trade association whose members include more than 500 leading American or U.S.-based designers in apparel, footwear and accessories, including fashion industry greats Tom Ford, Diane von Furstenberg, Jill Stuart, Alexander Wang and Tommy Hilfiger. Last October, Tmall invited three CFDA brands-Opening Ceremony, Robert Geller and GREY Jason Wu-to participate in its annual fashion extravaganza, giving their latest clothing lines their first exposure to Alibaba's more than 500 million users.