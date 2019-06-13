Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alibaba files for Hong Kong listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 03:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong listing, according to one source familiar with the matter.

The listing will take place as soon as the third quarter of this year, the source said, declining to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media on the matter.

Alibaba declined to comment. News of the filing was first reported by Bloomberg.

Last month sources said the planned listing could aim to raise as much as $20 billion, lining the e-commerce group up for a second blockbuster deal following its 2014 record $25 billion float in New York.

Chinese investment bank CICC and Swiss-based Credit Suisse are leading the deal. No other banks have been formally mandated as yet.

The deal would be the biggest follow-on share sale globally in seven years and would give Alibaba a war chest for technology investment - a priority for China as growth flags and as the world's second-largest economy is locked in a mounting trade spat with the United States.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Writing by Jennifer Hughes; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Christopher Cushing)

By Julie Zhu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Korea's auto output, exports in May see year-on-year increases
PU
03:34aMessaging service Telegram CEO points to China as likely origin of cyber attack
RE
03:33aTwo tankers struck in suspected attacks in Gulf of Oman - sources
RE
03:30aOil surges after report of tanker incident in Gulf of Oman near Iran
RE
03:16aTwo tankers evacuated in Gulf of Oman, crew safe - sources
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11aAlibaba files for Hong Kong listing
RE
03:07aOil surges after report of tanker incident in Gulf of Oman near Iran
RE
03:05aHong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
2Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
4CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
5Oil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About