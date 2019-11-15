Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alibaba gets strong demand for $13.4 billion Hong Kong listing: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 07:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou

Alibaba's order books for its $13.4 billion Hong Kong share sale have already been covered "multiple times," sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, as the ecommerce group kicked off its campaign for the secondary listing in the city gripped by protests.

The Chinese e-commerce giant plans to list its shares in Hong Kong from November 26, where it is hoping to raise up to $13.4 billion, and it is marketing the deal to investors around the world.

The sources said potential investors had been told that the "quality of demand is high" and that there "continues to be very strong feedback" about the deal.

An Alibaba spokeswoman declined to comment.

Pricing of the shares for institutional shareholders will be set on November 20, a prospectus lodged with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shows. Retail investors will not pay more than $HK188 per share.

In a first for the Asian financial hub, Alibaba said the listing would be fully automated and paperless to reflect its environmental standards, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

Investment bankers familiar with the listing however said the move avoided a potential publicity nightmare of investors queuing at banks to place stock orders while protests raged around them.

Four thousand people have been arrested in Hong Kong since June and the territory’s economy has sunk into recession for the first time in a decade as the anti-government demonstrations disrupt business and deter tourists.

Earlier on Friday, Alibaba Group Chairman Daniel Zhang made no mention of the unrest in Hong Kong in a letter included in the company's supplementary prospectus.

"Over the last few years, there have been many encouraging reforms in Hong Kong’s capital market. During this time of ongoing change, we continue to believe that the future of Hong Kong remains bright," Zhang wrote.

The share sale is set to be Hong Kong's largest in more than nine years, and comes as Beijing seeks support from the semi-autonomous territory's tycoons and entrepreneurs to maintain a sense of business-as-usual in the face of more than five months of unrest.

Alibaba had originally considered a Hong Kong initial public offering in 2013, but ultimately chose New York after failing to gain approval from Hong Kong regulators for its unusual governance structure.

The institutional price will be finalised on Nov. 20 following a book build which is underway for global investors.

In the retail component 12.5 million shares will be offered, which is 2.5% of the total deal, but that could be increased to up to 50 million, or 10% of the total transaction.

Alibaba also has the option to exercise a so-called over-allotment option to add an extra 75 million shares to the deal.

By Scott Murdoch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.18% 182.8 Delayed Quote.33.36%
SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 2.27% 9 End-of-day quote.12.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48aU.S. companies say consumer still strong even as broader outlook dims
RE
07:44aYen slips on China-U.S. deal hopes, trade-linked currencies rise
RE
07:44aJ.C. Penney quarterly loss narrows, shares rise
RE
07:44aYen slips on China-U.S. deal hopes, trade-linked currencies rise
RE
07:43aYen slips on China-U.S. deal hopes, trade-linked currencies rise
RE
07:41aLebanon to hold gasoline tender amid supply concerns
RE
07:41aVolkswagen to invest 60 billion euros in e-mobility, digital tech by 2024
RE
07:39aSouth Africa's SAA workers start strike that could cripple airline
RE
07:36aTSX futures down on lower oil prices
RE
07:36aLabour plans to nationalise BT's network in free broadband plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
2SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
3U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group