Alibaba hires more banks on up to $15 billion listing - sources

11/09/2019 | 02:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou

Alibaba has extended its investment banking syndicate as it works towards a $10 billion to $15 billion listing in Hong Kong at the end of the month, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The online Chinese retail giant has appointed Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to work on the deal, as was first reported on Saturday by Bloomberg.

The deal is being led by China International Capital Corporation (CICC) and Credit Suisse, with the company due to face a Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing committee hearing this coming Thursday, Nov. 14.

Alibaba, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley representatives declined to comment on the appointments. A Citigroup spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters.

Reuters revealed on Friday that the Alibaba listing process will begin the week of Nov. 25. [nL3N27O2Q4]

By Scott Murdoch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.27% 187.16 Delayed Quote.36.54%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED -1.46% 14.88 End-of-day quote.0.27%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.41% 76.12 Delayed Quote.46.22%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.10% 13.045 Delayed Quote.20.79%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.01% 49.15 Delayed Quote.23.96%
