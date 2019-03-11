Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alibaba invests $693 million for stake in Chinese courier STO Express

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 12:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers unload parcels from a truck at a distribution hub of the Chinese delivery company Shentong (STO) Express in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will take a 14 percent stake in STO Express Co Ltd through a $693 million deal, the e-commerce giant's fourth significant investment in a Chinese courier company.

Shares in STO Express shot up when trading opened and immediately hit the upper 10 percent limit on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, according to Refinitiv data.

STO Express said in a statement on Monday its controlling shareholder planned to set up a new subsidiary that will own a 29.9 percent stake in the courier firm.

Alibaba will in turn invest 4.66 billion yuan ($693.44 million) for a 49 percent stake in the new subsidiary, and by extension hold more than 14 percent of STO Express, the statement said.

Alibaba, in a separate statement, confirmed its investment in "one of the top five express delivery companies in China".

"We will deepen our existing collaboration with STO in technology, last-mile delivery across China and New Retail logistics," it said.

"This investment is a step forward in our pursuit of the goal of 24-hour-delivery anywhere in China and 72 hours globally," Alibaba added.

STO Express is Alibaba's fourth investment in the Chinese courier sector after it acquired minority stakes in YTO Express Group Co Ltd, Best Inc and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

STO Express is one of several companies that works with Alibaba under Cainiao, its logistics division launched in 2013.

Cainiao provides software and shares data with warehouses, carriers and other logistics companies that help deliver packages to shoppers on Tmall and Taobao, Alibaba's largest e-commerce sites.

Cainiao works with a number of logistics companies to ensure packages are delivered and vendors paid, but relationships between Cainiao and its partners have at times been uneasy.

In 2017, Cainiao temporarily barred Chinese courier SF Express from taking deliveries from Alibaba's e-commerce vendors in a dispute over the ownership of customer data.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

By Josh Horwitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.29% 175.03 Delayed Quote.27.69%
STO EXPRESS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO LTD -6.71% 12.38 End-of-day quote.23.80%
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC (ADR) -1.42% 20.17 Delayed Quote.27.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:32aCGN MINING : expects huge increase in year net
AQ
02:32aHSI opens up 37 pts at 28,265; H-share up 44 pts to 11,201
AQ
02:31aChinese carriers, Ethiopian Airlines suspend use of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft after crash
RE
02:31aEDGEWARE PUBL : has published the Annual Report 2018
AQ
02:31aTELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 10 2019
AQ
02:31aTESLA : to raise vehicle prices by about 3 percent on average worldwide
RE
02:31aBW OFFSHORE : Subscription of Shares in Subsidiary by CEO
AQ
02:31aSENSORION : strengthens its financial structure by issuing a 4.7 million nominal bond issue subscribed by new European investors and management
BU
02:31aINSIDE SECURE : to redeem in shares all of the redeemable bonds subscribed by One Equity Partners
BU
02:30aBGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies - source
2Italy wants to sign Belt and Road deal to help exports - deputy PM
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : DELTA AIR LINES STOCK COULD FLY HIGHER: Barron's
4SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
5IMPERIAL METALS CORP : IMPERIAL METALS : Australia's Newcrest buys Canadian mine for $807 million, door open t..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.