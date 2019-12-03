Log in
Alibaba raises further $1.7 billion in over-allotted shares in HK listing

12/03/2019 | 09:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Tuesday it has raised an additional HK$13.17 billion ($1.68 billion) by exercising the over-allotment option in its Hong Kong secondary listing.

The company has received approval to list 75 million over-allotment shares at HK$176 per share, the same price it offered under its secondary listing, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The listing and dealing of the shares on the exchange would begin on Dec. 6, the company said.

Alibaba on Nov. 20 raised up to $12.9 billion in a landmark listing in Hong Kong, the largest share sale in the city in nine years and a world record for a cross-border secondary share sale.

In their first session of trade on Nov. 26, Alibaba's Hong Kong shares closed up 6.6% higher from the issue price in heavy trading.

As of Tuesday's closing price, the stock has climbed nearly 3% since its debut.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks treated in this article : Share Plc, Alibaba Group Holding
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.85% 196.31 Delayed Quote.43.22%
SHARE PLC -1.13% 30.155 Delayed Quote.34.07%
