Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alibaba says Singles' Day sales hit 91.2 billion yuan in first hour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 12:10pm EST
A screen shows the value of goods being transacted during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Inc said on Monday that sales for its annual Singles' Day shopping blitz hit 91.2 billion yuan ($13 billion) within the first hour, up 32% from last year's early haul of 69 billion yuan.

Akin to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States, Singles' Day has been promoted as a shopping fest by Alibaba Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Zhang since 2009, growing rapidly to become the world's biggest online sales event.

Also known as "Double Eleven", the festival's name originates from the calendar date 11/11, with the four ones referencing being single. Alibaba saw sales worth $30 billion on its platforms on Singles' Day last year, dwarfing $7.9 billion U.S. online sales for Cyber Monday. Yet the 27% sales growth was the lowest in the event's 10-year history, spurring a search for fresh ideas.

The $486 billion Chinese retail juggernaut kicked off this year's 24-hour shopping fest with performances by American pop star Taylor Swift and local celebrities like Jackson Yee.

This is the first time Alibaba's Singles' Day does not have flamboyant co-founder Jack Ma at its helm, after he resigned in September as chairman.

It also comes at a crucial time for the company, which is looking to raise up to $15 billion via a share sale in Hong Kong this month.

Alibaba continues to dominate the online shopping industry, but not without competition.

In addition to longtime rival JD.com, it now faces competition from upstart Pinduoduo, which surged in popularity in 2017 by targeting consumers in China's lower-tier cities.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43pGoldman faces probe after entrepreneur slams Apple Card algorithm in tweets
RE
12:10pAlibaba says Singles' Day sales hit 91.2 billion yuan in first hour
RE
10:15aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : ‘Amazing Asean' is next chapter in tourism success story
PU
07:44aUBS wealth management co-head Khan unveils plans to grow business
RE
07:05aMalta has deal with Libya coastguard over migrant interceptions
RE
05:20aIran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
RE
05:15aUnloved Assets Join Market Rally in Latest Sign of Optimism
DJ
05:07aChina to reshuffle management, recapitalise smaller banks to curb risks - Caixin
RE
05:06aEgypt's annual urban consumer price inflation 3.1% in October, from 4.8% in Sept
RE
05:05aNOC NATIONAL OIL : reports increase in October oil and gas revenues
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
2CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Failed Exxon talks left Petrobras stranded for auctions - sources
3Malta has deal with Libya coastguard over migrant interceptions
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent Looks to Leverage Its Partnership With Nintendo in the U.S.
5Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group