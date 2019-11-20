Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alibaba to pay banks up to $32.3 million in fees for Hong Kong listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou

China's Alibaba will pay its investment banking syndicate up to $32.3 million for leading its Hong Kong listing which will raise up to $12.9 billion, according to documents filed with U.S. securities regulators.

The e-commerce giant employed two co-sponsors, China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Credit Suisse, to head the deal which has been carried out over the past week.

The two lead banks were joined by Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as joint global co-ordinators while HSBC and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) were appointed as junior book runners.

An additional supplementary prospectus lodged with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed Alibaba would pay investment banking fees of $28.1 million for the sale of 500 million shares.

This would rise to $32.3 million if a so-called overallotment of an additional 75 million shares is issued, which bankers think will occur.

The fee split between the banks was not listed in the SEC documents but it is accepted industry practice that co-sponsors are paid the most and the remaining banks' fees are dependent on the amount of shares sold.

According to the filings, Citigroup was allotted more shares to sell than JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley as bookrunners.

A Hong Kong brokerage part-owned by Alibaba founder, Yunfeng Securities, was also listed as being a participant in the deal.

The investment banks will also benefit from the 1 per cent brokerage fee paid by investors buying stock in the secondary listing.

Alibaba's payment to banks sits well below the $90m cheque that Saudi Arabia's Aramco intends to write for the banks working on its slimmed down initial public offering (IPO).

The highest ever fee payment on a deal was Visa's 2008 IPO in New York which raised $19.6 billion and led to the company paying its banks $550.2 million, according to Dealogic data,

Alibaba's Hong Kong stock is due to start trading next Tuesday.

By Scott Murdoch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED -3.49% 13.82 End-of-day quote.-6.87%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -6.98% 0.4 End-of-day quote.86.05%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.15% 12.975 Delayed Quote.19.95%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.47% 49.1 Delayed Quote.24.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10pCortus Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
NE
08:01pGrowth of LNG Bunkering Market to Be Impacted by Technological Advancements in LNG Bunkering | Technavio
BU
07:58pFORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC : Canadian Pacific to Buy Central Maine & Quebec Railway From FTAI
DJ
07:54pEXCLUSIVE : LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer - sources
RE
07:54pEXCLUSIVE : LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer - sources
RE
07:44pProfessional Snowboarder Scotty James Unveils 'All Day SJ'
PR
07:41pSOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S A : SQM Reports Earnings for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
PR
07:39pAsian shares slide as Sino-U.S. spat on Hong Kong clouds trade deal outlook
RE
07:39pPAYPAL : to Buy Honey Science for $4 Billion -- Update
DJ
07:37pAPPLE : Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : GM sues Fiat Chrysler, alleging union bribes cost it billions
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : Trump considering whether Apple should be exempt from China tariffs
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : EXCLUSIVE: LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer - sou..
5A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group