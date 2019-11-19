Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alibaba to price shares at HK$176 in $12.9 billion Hong Kong listing - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 11:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba will raise up to $12.9 billion (£9.9 billion) in its Hong Kong secondary listing and is set to price its shares at HK$176 each, a 2.8% discount to their New York share price, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

At that price the potentially record-breaking deal for a cross-border secondary listing would raise at least HK$88 billion (£9 billion), a symbolic total because the number 8 is associated with prosperity and good fortune in Chinese culture.

It could rise to $12.9 billion if a so-called 'greenshoe' over-allotment option is exercised, according to three sources who asked not to be named because the information was confidential.

A separate source with direct knowledge of the matter said the final price would be set at HK$176 per share later on Wednesday.

"Unless there’s a dramatic change in market conditions, that will be the final price," the source said.

Alibaba is pressing ahead with a Hong Kong listing despite an ongoing U.S.-China trade war and anti-government protests in the former British colony, which has been driven into recession by more than five months of unrest.

The company which listed in New York five years ago had previously indicated it could raise up to $13.4 billion if the greenshoe option was exercised. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The price for the retail component of the deal will be finalised in Hong Kong on Wednesday and sources said institutional investors were due to be told at the same time how much stock they would be allocated.

Alibaba shares closed in New York on Tuesday at $185.25, which was 0.35% higher for the session.

In the secondary listing, eight Hong Kong shares will be equal to one of Alibaba's New York-listed American Depositary Shares (ADS), according to documents lodged with the U.S. regulators.

China International Capital Corporation (CICC) and Credit Suisse were the sponsors for the Hong Kong deal.

The shares will be fully interchangeable between the New York and the Hong Kong stock exchanges.

Alibaba's deal is the largest share sale in Hong Kong since AIA's initial public offering in 2010 which raised $17.9 billion, according to market analysis firm Dealogic.

By Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.35% 185.25 Delayed Quote.35.15%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.72% 14.04 End-of-day quote.-5.39%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -6.98% 0.4 End-of-day quote.86.05%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.50% 12.955 Delayed Quote.19.72%
NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP. 1.33% 0.38 Delayed Quote.-13.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Investor Briefing Day 2019 Q&A Transcript
PU
12:20aPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Blueprint outlines reforms for strong economic future
PU
12:20aCLOVER : Payment of FY19 Final Dividend
PU
12:20aMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | NOVEMBER 19, 2019 U.S. Census Bureau Releases CPS Estimates of Same-Sex Households For the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau released estimates of same-sex couples in its annual America's Families and Living Arrangements tables package.
PU
12:13aChina coal-fired power capacity still rising, bucking global trend - study
RE
12:12aEmirates close to buying 30 Boeing 787 in fleet compromise deal - sources
RE
12:05aTSE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
12:03aU.S. groups urge automakers to adopt common names for driver assistance technology
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices steady after two-day drop as growth concerns weigh
2THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : The Chefs' Warehouse Announces Pricing of $130 Million of 1.875% Convertible Seni..
3WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..
4Beijing tariff demands may expand U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal significantly
5SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Most markets edge lower as investor sentiment wavers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group