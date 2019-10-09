Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alibaba to stop sales of e-cigarette components in United States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 12:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba said on Wednesday it will stop selling e-cigarette components in the United States, amid growing regulatory scrutiny and reports of lung disease and some deaths linked to vaping.

The move follows announcements by Kroger Co and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc this week that they would stop selling e-cigarettes at their stores, in line with a similar decision by Walmart.

Alibaba said it already had a long-standing policy in place to not sell complete e-cigarette products in the United States.

Vaping products have been linked to a mysterious lung illness that is reported to have led to 18 deaths as of last week, with the number of confirmed and probable cases of the condition exceeding 1,000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said that listings for products such as box mods, vape pens, herbal vapors, heat not burn devices, and empty pod cartridges would not be displayed for users located in the United States.

While Juul Labs Inc dominates the North American market for pod e-cigarettes, many reports of death and injury in the United States have been tied to makeshift brands with no identifiable owner.

The most prominent, Dank Vapes, was linked to 24 patients with lung illness, according to a study from the New England Journal of Medicine. The products contained THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Prior to the suspension, buyers could easily purchase devices, component parts and packaging from sites like Alibaba or Amazon to make their own counterfeit vaping devices.

Amazon.com Inc took down vape paraphernalia in September, although it did not specify the exact products it removed.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Richard Pullin)

By Josh Horwitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -3.80% 161.93 Delayed Quote.22.80%
AMAZON.COM -1.57% 1705.51 Delayed Quote.13.55%
KROGER -1.53% 24.46 Delayed Quote.-11.05%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE -1.27% 52.09 Delayed Quote.-23.77%
WALMART INC. 0.30% 117.58 Delayed Quote.25.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aAlibaba to stop sales of e-cigarette components in United States
RE
12:33aChina's Sept new loans seen rising, more policy easing expected
RE
12:27aChina calls Prague city council's move to cancel pact a 'breach of faith'
RE
12:22aGoldman evaluating role in China's Megvii IPO after U.S. blacklist
RE
12:21aThai central bank says needed to keep policy space for future risks - minutes
RE
12:21aWORLD BANK : Growth Slows Across Europe and Central Asia Amid Weakening Trade and Flagging Industrial Activity
PU
12:19aMost weaken as Sino-U.S. standoff broadens
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/08WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
10/08(ENGLISH) RESULT : Sotheby's HK Autumn 2019 Sales Series Totals HK$3.35B / US$426M
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : Venezuela designers turn to piracy after Adobe announces it will cut service
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve
3CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Grants Marketing Approval for SCENESSE
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
5Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group