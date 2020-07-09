Alicorp SAA : 1. Alicorp's Corporate Presentation – July 2020

CorporatePresentation

July 2020

Topics Key Investment Highlights [ 1 ] Alicorp at the Glance [ 2 ] Corporate Strategy [ 3 ] IMO Status [ 4 ] Our response to the COVID-19 crisis [ 5 ] Q1 20' Performance Summary [ 6 ] Financial Management Strategy [ 7 ] Appendix [ 8 ]

Solid Financial Performance Driven by our Comprehensive Efficiency Program and Shareholder Value Creation Mindset

•Unmatched portfolio of highly successful leading brands across different sectors and countries-Brands with leading position and market share in market and customer segmentation allows an efficient pricing process

Consumer Goods

B2B

Aquafeed

Crushing

Leading Regional Player with a Successful Diversification Strategy and Business Model Across Product Categories and Countries

Categories Brands Rank1 Categories Brands Rank1 Categories Brands Rank1 Categories Brands Rank1 Laundry Care #1 IndustrialBaking Flour #1 Shrimp (ECU) #1 Crude Oil #1 Edible Oils #1 Industrial Oil #1 Fish (PER) #1 Soybean & Sunflower meal #1 Pasta #1 Shortenings #1 Fish (CH) #4 Cookies & Crackers #1 Sauces #1 Shrimp (NIC) #2 Sauces #1 IndustrialMargarines #1 Shrimp (PER) #1 Personal Care #3 Frozen Products #1 Shrimp (HON) #3 Countries Countries Countries Countries

1Based on Kantar World Panel and internal estimates