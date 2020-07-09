Log in
Alicorp SAA : 1. Alicorp's Corporate Presentation – July 2020

07/09/2020

CorporatePresentation

July 2020

This presentation may contain financial or business projections regarding recent acquisitions, their financial or business impact, management expectations and objectives regarding such acquisitions and current management expectations on the operating and financial performance of The Company, based on assumptions that, as of today, are considered valid. Financial and business projections areestimates and do not constitute any declaration of historical facts. Words such as"anticipates",

"could", "may", "can", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "projects", "pretends", "probable",

"will", "should",and any other similar expression or word with a similar meaning pretend to identify such expressions as projections. It is uncertain if the anticipated events will happen and in case they happen, the impact they may have inAlicorp'sor The ConsolidatedCompany'soperating and financialresults. Alicorp does not assume any obligation to update any financial or business projections

included in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances that may happen.

Topics

Key Investment Highlights

[ 1 ]

Alicorp at the Glance

[ 2 ]

Corporate Strategy

[ 3 ]

IMO Status

[ 4 ]

Our response to the COVID-19 crisis

[ 5 ]

Q1 20' Performance Summary

[ 6 ]

Financial Management Strategy

[ 7 ]

Appendix

[ 8 ]

Solid Financial Performance Driven by our Comprehensive Efficiency Program and Shareholder Value Creation Mindset

  • Unmatched portfolio of highly successful leading brands across different sectors and countries-Brands with leading position and market share in market and customer segmentation allows an efficient pricing process

Consumer Goods

B2B

Aquafeed

Crushing

Leading Regional Player with a Successful Diversification Strategy and Business Model Across Product Categories and Countries

Categories

Brands

Rank1

Categories

Brands

Rank1

Categories

Brands

Rank1

Categories

Brands

Rank1

Laundry Care

#1

IndustrialBaking Flour

#1

Shrimp (ECU)

#1

Crude Oil

#1

Edible Oils

#1

Industrial Oil

#1

Fish (PER)

#1

Soybean & Sunflower meal

#1

Pasta

#1

Shortenings

#1

Fish (CH)

#4

Cookies & Crackers

#1

Sauces

#1

Shrimp (NIC)

#2

Sauces

#1

IndustrialMargarines

#1

Shrimp (PER)

#1

Personal Care

#3

Frozen Products

#1

Shrimp (HON)

#3

Countries

Countries

Countries

Countries

1Based on Kantar World Panel and internal estimates

Disclaimer

Alicorp SAA published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 07:47:03 UTC
