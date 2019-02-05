Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Align Business Advisory Services Named to Cannabis Business Executive's 2018 CBE Ancillary Business 155

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 09:02am EST

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Business Advisory Services, a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and business advisory firm specializing in the lower-middle market, today announced its designation as a member of Cannabis Business Executive (CBE)’s 2018 CBE Ancillary Business 155. The list identifies top suppliers to the cannabis industry and ranks them by revenue, providing regulated licensees a resource for selecting vendors or partners.

Companies included on the 2018 CBE Ancillary Business 155 list provide cannabis industry licensees with the products and services they need to operate on a daily basis. CBE also factors in criteria such as generating significant revenues, staffing levels, and paying significant taxes as active members of companies’ respective markets.

Align Business Advisory Services made significant strides in the cannabis industry in 2018. As an M&A firm focused on the lower-middle market, which is defined as companies with a revenue between $1 million and $100 million, Align finds its services are optimally suited for the budding cannabis industry. The company aligns and supports buyers, sellers and stakeholders in various liquidity transactions such as:

  • IPOs
  • Strategic mergers
  • Divestitures
  • Buy-outs
  • Asset purchases
  • Equity investments
  • Debt financing

Align also provides a full suite of complimentary business advisory services, including management consulting, business strategy and financial services.

“Align thrives in the state of growth the cannabis market is currently in, where companies with specialized or niche products or services are consolidating into larger multi-state or international enterprises looking to grab more of the emerging market share,” said Dena Jalbert, CEO of Align Business Advisory Services. “Being a part of the 2018 CBE Ancillary Business 155 gives our firm an added layer of credibility in the cannabis space, allowing us to continue to grow and offer our services to the market’s movers and shakers.”

The full 2018 CBE Ancillary Business 155 is available to view here: 2018 CBE Ancillary Business 155: The Year of Brand Building Tools.

For more information on Align Business Advisory Services, please visit https://www.alignba.com/.

About Align Business Advisory Services
Align Business Advisory Services is a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and business advisory firm based in Winter Park, Fla. Founded in 2010 with a mission to break the mold of the conventional advisory firm, Align is specifically built to fit the needs of the lower-middle market. Securing more than $1 billion in buy and sell side transaction value, Align is well-versed in helping businesses grow, along with aligning buyers and sellers in successful transactions. With a team of trusted advisors, as opposed to bankers or brokers, Align provides solutions to the unique challenges of the lower-middle market though management consulting, business strategy, finance and M&A services. For more information, please visit https://www.alignba.com/.

Media Contact
Amber Richards
Uproar PR for Align Business Advisory Services
arichards@uproarpr.com
321-236-0102 x237

logo-align-complete.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aPARALLELM : Provides Advanced Model Management and ML Health Monitoring for H2O Models
BU
09:16aTRAVELERS : Provides Auto Insurance for Lexus Complete Lease Program
BU
09:16aS&W SEED COMPANY : Sets Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call and Earnings Release for Tuesday, February 12, 2019
PR
09:16aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Paul Camp, CEO of Treasury Services, joins BNY Mellon's Executive Committee
PR
09:16aRobotics, automation headline Fluid Power Technology Conference 2019
BU
09:16aCinedigm Closes Acquisition of Global VOD Service Viewster And Its Subsidiary Platform Viewster Anime
GL
09:16aAppaloosa Sends Letter to Allergan Board of Directors Urging Separation of Chairman and CEO Roles
BU
09:16aSCANSOURCE : Announces Retirement of Board Chairman, Steve Fischer
BU
09:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Injury delays Marouane Fellaini debut for China's Shandong
AQ
09:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ander Herrera wants Manchester United to maintain Fulham focus ahead of PSG clash
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4ENQUEST PLC : ENQUEST : Operations update
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : Panasonic shares plunge after profit warning, Tesla's Maxwell deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.