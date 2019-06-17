Align Capital Partners : Adds Experienced Technology Executive David Perotti as Operating Partner

Align Capital Partners (“ACP”), a leading growth-oriented private equity
firm, is pleased to announce that David Perotti has joined the firm as
an Operating Partner in ACP’s Dallas office. David will help accelerate
ACP’s focus on investing in tech-enabled service platforms and support
ACP’s growing portfolio as an additional operating resource, alongside
Operating Partner John Dupuy and Chief Technology Advisor Eric Dirst.
Before joining ACP, David was a senior executive at two private
equity-backed technology companies – eRecruit and Allegro Development.
Most recently, David was CEO of eRecruit, a software as a service (SaaS)
company which achieved significant growth under his leadership and
successfully exited to another financial buyer.
“We welcome David to our team and are excited to have him bring his
impressive commercial acumen and growth track record to our portfolio
companies,” said Rob Langley, a Managing Partner and Co-Founder of ACP.
“Each one of our portfolio companies has specific technology adoption
strategies, and we expect David to help the firm create more
tech-enabled platforms during our investment period. Our in-house
operating resources demonstrate the long-term commitment we have to
providing the growth resources needed to significantly scale our
portfolio companies.”
David’s experience throughout his career has been at the nexus of B2B
business service and technology companies. Prior to Allegro Development,
David held successively larger executive roles at Electronic Data
Systems (EDS), a global technology services outsourcing company. David
was a member of the EDS Operations Committee comprised of the firm’s top
executives leading global operations. David started his career with
Booz-Allen & Hamilton and A.T. Kearney as a management consultant
focused on operational improvement. He holds a B.A. in International
Relations from The College of William and Mary and an MBA from the
McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin.
About Align Capital Partners
Align
Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners
with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP
brings experience, resources, and a $326 million committed fund to help
companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management,
employees, and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in
growth-oriented, lower-middle market specialty manufacturing,
distribution, and business services companies. ACP has closed fourteen
acquisitions to date in its vintage 2016 inaugural fund. For more
information, visit www.aligncp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005017/en/