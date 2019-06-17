Align Capital Partners : Adds Experienced Technology Executive David Perotti as Operating Partner

Align Capital Partners (“ACP”), a leading growth-oriented private equity firm, is pleased to announce that David Perotti has joined the firm as an Operating Partner in ACP’s Dallas office. David will help accelerate ACP’s focus on investing in tech-enabled service platforms and support ACP’s growing portfolio as an additional operating resource, alongside Operating Partner John Dupuy and Chief Technology Advisor Eric Dirst.

Before joining ACP, David was a senior executive at two private equity-backed technology companies – eRecruit and Allegro Development. Most recently, David was CEO of eRecruit, a software as a service (SaaS) company which achieved significant growth under his leadership and successfully exited to another financial buyer.

“We welcome David to our team and are excited to have him bring his impressive commercial acumen and growth track record to our portfolio companies,” said Rob Langley, a Managing Partner and Co-Founder of ACP. “Each one of our portfolio companies has specific technology adoption strategies, and we expect David to help the firm create more tech-enabled platforms during our investment period. Our in-house operating resources demonstrate the long-term commitment we have to providing the growth resources needed to significantly scale our portfolio companies.”

David’s experience throughout his career has been at the nexus of B2B business service and technology companies. Prior to Allegro Development, David held successively larger executive roles at Electronic Data Systems (EDS), a global technology services outsourcing company. David was a member of the EDS Operations Committee comprised of the firm’s top executives leading global operations. David started his career with Booz-Allen & Hamilton and A.T. Kearney as a management consultant focused on operational improvement. He holds a B.A. in International Relations from The College of William and Mary and an MBA from the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP brings experience, resources, and a $326 million committed fund to help companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees, and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in growth-oriented, lower-middle market specialty manufacturing, distribution, and business services companies. ACP has closed fourteen acquisitions to date in its vintage 2016 inaugural fund. For more information, visit www.aligncp.com.

