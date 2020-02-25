Log in
Align Capital Partners : Seals Partnership with Marco Rubber & Plastics

02/25/2020 | 06:02am EST

Align Capital Partners (“ACP”) is pleased to announce the majority recapitalization of Marco Rubber & Plastics (“Marco” or the “Company”), a leading technology-enabled, specialty distributor of elastomer components, including O-rings, gaskets, and other high-performance seals and products.

Headquartered in Seabrook, NH, Marco delivers high value performance sealing solutions to thousands of customers annually across a broad array of end markets, including aerospace, medical, semiconductor, chemical, and many other diverse markets. Marco’s experienced team developed the Company’s proprietary technology platform to link a global supply network, representing more than 3,000 material formulations, more than a million SKUs, and custom products to provide fast and cost-effective service to customers around the world. Last year, Marco unveiled the first phase of a disruptive eBusiness technology platform allowing engineers to search and compare products by performance attributes, effectively digitizing the consultative sale process and allowing for direct online ordering.

“We were looking for an investment partner who understands our market opportunity, believes in our technology platform and unique product offering, and brings clear growth resources to our business,” said Chad Belinsky, President of Marco. “Align Capital Partners’ relevant specialty distribution experience, marketing and technology resources, and track record of successfully partnering with entrepreneurial management teams fit our needs perfectly.”

ACP’s investment in Marco is the first institutional capital in the business since the Company’s founding in 1980. ACP will help advance Marco’s sales and marketing functions, and its innovative technology platform. In addition, ACP will help the Company pursue a buy-and-build strategy to augment Marco’s current product offering and broaden its current distribution facility footprint.

“Chad and the Marco management team have built a very unique business model of supplying specialty and custom O-rings and seals designed to solve complex engineering challenges and sealing applications,” said ACP Managing Partner Chris Jones. “Marco creating a technology platform unique to the sealing products market is helping rationalize the industry’s fragmented supplier and customer bases by reinventing the way O-rings and sealing components are purchased. We are thrilled to partner with such a dynamic team and execute on Marco’s many growth opportunities.”

Operating Partner Dave Perotti, Vice President Matt Iodice, and Associate Walker Tiller worked alongside Mr. Jones on the transaction.

About Marco Rubber & Plastics
Over the last 40 years, Marco has evolved to a tech-enabled, independent solutions provider delivering high-performance specialty rubber and plastic components around the world to the aerospace, medical, semiconductor, chemical, and many other diverse markets. Today, the Marco team leverages cutting-edge technology to help its customers quickly and cost-effectively solve their most demanding elastomeric sealing solutions. Marco delivers competitive advantage value and service for sustainable mutual success. For more information, visit marcorubber.com.

About Align Capital Partners
Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $775 million in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees, and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in lower-middle market business services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution companies. For more information, visit www.aligncp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
