Alignable : Wins 2019 Best2SMB Innovation Award

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alignable.com , the largest online network of small businesses with more than 4 million members across North America, has just earned the highly competitive 2019 Best2SMB Award in Innovation from the B2SMB Institute .

This marks the first time the B2SMB Institute has launched this award program, which showcases the best in business-to-small-business Products & Services, Innovation and Brands, including Brand of the Year.

"The mission of the Best2SMB Awards is to identify and recognize companies that are solving genuine needs of small businesses, and doing it successfully, at scale," said Dave Walker, CEO and Co-founder, B2SMB Institute. "We congratulate Alignable on its innovative approach to helping small business owners succeed, which truly distinguishes it as Best2SMB."

Small Business Advice & Word-Of-Mouth Marketing At Alignable

Alignable is creating the best place for small business owners to:

get advice from their peers and show their own expertise

drive word-of-mouth marketing in their communities

provide and generate business reviews and recommendations

discover tools that accelerate their business growth, and streamline how they manage it.

Beyond that, Alignable has launched popular campaigns that celebrate the many accomplishments of small business owners, as well as their highly inspirational real-life stories. The company is dedicated to generating the recognition that small businesspeople deserve, but seldom receive, for their countless contributions to their communities and the economy.

"We're thrilled to receive the first-ever Best2SMB Award for Innovation, as we push ourselves daily to invent new ways to help small businesspeople jump their many hurdles and achieve their dreams," said Eric Groves, Alignable's Co-founder and CEO.

Improving Global SMB Economy Via Stronger Local Business Communities

Groves explained that Alignable was founded with the belief that connecting small business owners online will bring isolated businesspeople together to help each other and their local business communities, eventually transforming the inefficient global SMB economy.

Alignable members have gained access to customer referrals, new opportunities to market and sell their products, and the collective intelligence of the network's small business community. And people who sell to and through small businesses are learning they can cost effectively reach their targets through the network, as well.

"Much of our focus to date has been on building out an engaged peer network of small business owners at scale. However, with that scale and the trust inherent in our network, we're now looking to help business owners navigate the confusing services marketplace out there that often doesn't meet their most basic needs," added Alignable's Co-founder and President Venkat Krishnamurthy. "Many don't know where to turn, or who to trust when they're looking for resources that can move their businesses to the next level. Imagine how frustrating that can be. We're working to streamline the way they can find the right vendors, products or services, either around the corner or across the country."

Awards were presented during a special luncheon at the B2SMB Institute's Global Conference in Chicago. For the full list of 2019 award honorees, visit https://b2smbi.com/best2smb-awards/ .

About Alignable

Alignable.com is the largest online network of small business owners with over 4 million members across 30,000+ communities in North America. Members use Alignable to make meaningful connections, generate customer referrals, promote events, find trusted vendors, and exchange expertise in a popular Q&A Forum. The company also has established the Alignable Trust Index , which has over 70,000 ratings and reviews across 100 national SMB brands, showcasing the brands most recommended from one small business to another.

About the B2SMB Institute

The B2SMB Institute is the first professional organization focused on advancing excellence in the business-to-small-business ecosystem. B2SMB leaders, practitioners, brands and enterprises rely on the Institute for critical market intelligence resources, peer-to-peer networking, best-practice guidance and specialized skills development. The B2SMB Institute champions small-business-centric thinking and practice, with a focus on how to reach, engage, win, keep and grow SMB customers. The member-driven organization serves as a dynamic, daily destination to find, meet and network with B2SMB decision-makers who share common needs, challenges and goals. Visit https://b2smbi.com/ for details on resources, benefits and membership opportunities.

