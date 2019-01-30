Aligned Energy : Receives Uptime Institute M&O Stamp of Approval

Aligned
Energy, a leading data center provider offering innovative,
sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for
cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers, announces that its Phoenix
and Salt
Lake City data centers have been awarded the Management & Operations
(M&O) Stamp of Approval from Uptime
Institute.
“Achieving Uptime Institute’s M&O Stamp of Approval validates that
Aligned Energy’s mission-critical infrastructure meets the highest
industry standard for operational excellence and upholds our
responsibility to ensure consistent, transparent data center management
and operations processes,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Energy.
“Our team is laser-focused on eliminating risk and cost exposure, as
well as applying best practices across our facilities and operations,
demonstrating our ongoing commitment to existing and future customers.”
The M&O Stamp of Approval demonstrates organizational excellence across
operations, risk management and efficiency, certifying that Aligned
Energy’s data centers are operated reliably and efficiently to support
24x7 uptime performance and minimize the risk of errors and failures
that could impact digital business platforms. The stamp provides an
unbiased, independent assessment, validating the company’s critical
facilities management and operations practices, which encompass staffing
and organization practices, maintenance and operations activities,
management, and upstream planning and decision-making.
“We congratulate Aligned Energy on achieving the M&O Stamp of Approval
in their Phoenix and Salt Lake City data centers,” said Matt Stansberry,
Vice President, North America, Uptime Institute. “They understand the
need for consistency in operations across data centers, and the value of
assessing operations to achieve best practices for both the operation
and its customers.”
About Aligned Energy
Aligned Energy is an infrastructure technology company that offers
adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise,
and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows us
to deliver data centers like a utility—accessible and consumable as
needed. By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our
data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology,
offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and
their bottom line. For more information, visit www.alignedenergy.com and
connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Uptime Institute
Uptime Institute is the IT industry’s most trusted and adopted global
standard for the proper design, build and operation of data centers –
the backbone of the digital economy. For over 20 years, Uptime Institute
has been providing customers with the assurance that their digital
infrastructure can perform at a level that is consistent with their
business needs, across a wide array of operating conditions. With its
data center Tier Standard & Certifications, Management & Operations
reviews, Efficient IT Stamp of Approval, and accredited educational
curriculum for data center professionals, Uptime Institute helps
organizations optimize critical IT assets while managing costs,
resources and efficiency. Uptime Institute has become the de facto
standard for data center reliability, sustainability and efficiency.
Today, thousands of companies rely on Uptime Institute to enable their
digital-centric business success. www.uptimeinstitute.com
