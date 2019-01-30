Log in
Aligned Energy : Receives Uptime Institute M&O Stamp of Approval

01/30/2019 | 10:06am EST

Aligned’s Phoenix and Salt Lake City facilities certified for data center management and operations excellence

Aligned Energy, a leading data center provider offering innovative, sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers, announces that its Phoenix and Salt Lake City data centers have been awarded the Management & Operations (M&O) Stamp of Approval from Uptime Institute.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005428/en/

“Achieving Uptime Institute’s M&O Stamp of Approval validates that Aligned Energy’s mission-critical infrastructure meets the highest industry standard for operational excellence and upholds our responsibility to ensure consistent, transparent data center management and operations processes,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Energy. “Our team is laser-focused on eliminating risk and cost exposure, as well as applying best practices across our facilities and operations, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to existing and future customers.”

The M&O Stamp of Approval demonstrates organizational excellence across operations, risk management and efficiency, certifying that Aligned Energy’s data centers are operated reliably and efficiently to support 24x7 uptime performance and minimize the risk of errors and failures that could impact digital business platforms. The stamp provides an unbiased, independent assessment, validating the company’s critical facilities management and operations practices, which encompass staffing and organization practices, maintenance and operations activities, management, and upstream planning and decision-making.

“We congratulate Aligned Energy on achieving the M&O Stamp of Approval in their Phoenix and Salt Lake City data centers,” said Matt Stansberry, Vice President, North America, Uptime Institute. “They understand the need for consistency in operations across data centers, and the value of assessing operations to achieve best practices for both the operation and its customers.”

About Aligned Energy

Aligned Energy is an infrastructure technology company that offers adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows us to deliver data centers like a utility—accessible and consumable as needed. By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.alignedenergy.com and connect with us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

About Uptime Institute

Uptime Institute is the IT industry’s most trusted and adopted global standard for the proper design, build and operation of data centers – the backbone of the digital economy. For over 20 years, Uptime Institute has been providing customers with the assurance that their digital infrastructure can perform at a level that is consistent with their business needs, across a wide array of operating conditions. With its data center Tier Standard & Certifications, Management & Operations reviews, Efficient IT Stamp of Approval, and accredited educational curriculum for data center professionals, Uptime Institute helps organizations optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources and efficiency. Uptime Institute has become the de facto standard for data center reliability, sustainability and efficiency. Today, thousands of companies rely on Uptime Institute to enable their digital-centric business success. www.uptimeinstitute.com


© Business Wire 2019
