Aligned Telehealth : Launches Partnership with Adventist Health in California, Oregon and Hawaii

Aligned Telehealth, one of the nation’s leading behavioral healthcare
solutions providers, announced today it has begun active implementation
of a partnership agreement with Adventist Health’s California, Oregon
and Hawaii hospitals.
Adventist Health provides care in 20 hospitals, more than 295 clinics,
13 home care agencies, seven hospice agencies, and five joint-venture
retirement centers in urban and rural communities across the
Western United States.
Aligned Telehealth has been selected to provide a variety of
tele-behavioral health solutions, including on-demand Emergency and
Consultative Liaison tele-psychiatry coverage, ambulatory clinic
telepsychiatry, on-site psychiatric services, revenue cycle management
and supportive technology solutions of all of Adventist Health’s Western
Region.
Aligned was selected to support Adventist Health, as the demand for
behavioral health consultations continues to grow and the shortage of
psychiatric providers continues to worsen. Telepsychiatry allows care to
be provided in rural communities where recruitment is very difficult and
in urban locations on an as-needed basis. Aligned’s technology solutions
and integrated tele-health platform allow Adventist Health to access a
psychiatric panel when needed without the cost of maintaining providers
in multiple markets around the clock. When consumers need ongoing care,
Adventist Health will now have the ability to refer from emergency
services, primary care or inpatient medical services directly to their
own ambulatory clinics, where telepsychiatrists can provide ongoing
chronic care management, short-term consultation or integrated
multidisciplinary support.
Rob Marchuk, Vice President of Ancillary Services at Adventist Health,
stated, “Aligned Telehealth was selected as the preferred partner for us
due to their ability to scale services on an incremental basis, bill and
collect revenue for telehealth services where appropriate, and because
of their focus on on-demand telepsychiatry solutions.”
Nitin Nanda, M.D., founder, Chairman and CEO of Aligned Telehealth,
said, “We are honored to have been chosen by Adventist Health after a
nearly yearlong evaluation of Aligned as a potential partner. This
partnership will extend our reach into rural northern California, where
many patients have limited access to care outside of the emergency
department and very long waits to access ongoing psychiatric care
providers.”
About Aligned Telehealth
Aligned Telehealth, Inc. provides on-site and telemedicine, consultative
and technology-based behavioral health solutions to hospitals, long-term
care facilities, outpatient clinics, and correctional programs.
For more information about Aligned Telehealth, please visit https://www.alignedth.com/.
About Adventist Health
Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system
serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded
on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides
care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and
joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities.
Our compassionate and talented team of 35,000 includes associates,
medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers
driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health,
wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American
healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person
focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing.
For more information about Adventist Health, please visit https://www.adventisthealth.org.
