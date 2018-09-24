Aligned Telehealth : Launches Partnership with Adventist Health in California, Oregon and Hawaii

Aligned Telehealth, one of the nation’s leading behavioral healthcare solutions providers, announced today it has begun active implementation of a partnership agreement with Adventist Health’s California, Oregon and Hawaii hospitals.

Adventist Health provides care in 20 hospitals, more than 295 clinics, 13 home care agencies, seven hospice agencies, and five joint-venture retirement centers in urban and rural communities across the Western United States.

Aligned Telehealth has been selected to provide a variety of tele-behavioral health solutions, including on-demand Emergency and Consultative Liaison tele-psychiatry coverage, ambulatory clinic telepsychiatry, on-site psychiatric services, revenue cycle management and supportive technology solutions of all of Adventist Health’s Western Region.

Aligned was selected to support Adventist Health, as the demand for behavioral health consultations continues to grow and the shortage of psychiatric providers continues to worsen. Telepsychiatry allows care to be provided in rural communities where recruitment is very difficult and in urban locations on an as-needed basis. Aligned’s technology solutions and integrated tele-health platform allow Adventist Health to access a psychiatric panel when needed without the cost of maintaining providers in multiple markets around the clock. When consumers need ongoing care, Adventist Health will now have the ability to refer from emergency services, primary care or inpatient medical services directly to their own ambulatory clinics, where telepsychiatrists can provide ongoing chronic care management, short-term consultation or integrated multidisciplinary support.

Rob Marchuk, Vice President of Ancillary Services at Adventist Health, stated, “Aligned Telehealth was selected as the preferred partner for us due to their ability to scale services on an incremental basis, bill and collect revenue for telehealth services where appropriate, and because of their focus on on-demand telepsychiatry solutions.”

Nitin Nanda, M.D., founder, Chairman and CEO of Aligned Telehealth, said, “We are honored to have been chosen by Adventist Health after a nearly yearlong evaluation of Aligned as a potential partner. This partnership will extend our reach into rural northern California, where many patients have limited access to care outside of the emergency department and very long waits to access ongoing psychiatric care providers.”

About Aligned Telehealth

Aligned Telehealth, Inc. provides on-site and telemedicine, consultative and technology-based behavioral health solutions to hospitals, long-term care facilities, outpatient clinics, and correctional programs.

For more information about Aligned Telehealth, please visit https://www.alignedth.com/.

About Adventist Health

Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 35,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing.

For more information about Adventist Health, please visit https://www.adventisthealth.org.

