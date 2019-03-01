Alignvest Acquisition II : AQY / Sagicor Announce Extension

ALIGNVEST ACQUISITION II CORPORATION

ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF REDEMPTION DEADLINE AND SHAREHOLDER AND WARRANTHOLDER MEETINGS AND SAGICOR FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES

POSTPONEMENT OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Toronto, March 1, 2019 - Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation (TSX: AQY.A, AQY.WT) ("AQY" or "Alignvest") announced today that it has postponed the deadline for holders of Class A Restricted Voting Shares to elect to redeem their Class A Restricted Voting Shares to May 16, 2019. In addition, Alignvest has postponed its special meetings of its shareholders and extraordinary meetings of its warrantholders, which were previously scheduled to be held on March 11, 2019, to May 23, 2019.

Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited ("Sagicor") has also postponed its shareholders' meeting, which was previously scheduled to be held on March 13, 2019, to a date to be determined.

On November 27, 2018, Alignvest announced that it had entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Sagicor to effect a business combination, by way of a court approved plan of arrangement and a Bermuda law scheme of arrangement, which is intended to constitute Alignvest's qualifying acquisition (collectively, the "Transaction").

The purpose of the postponement is to allow Alignvest and Sagicor more time to market the Transaction and afford time for investors and shareholders to understand the publicly available information. All shareholder documents are available for review by interested parties at www.alignvestacquisition.com and at www.sagicor.com under 'Shareholder Documents'.

About Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation

Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the purposes of effecting a qualifying acquisition. AQY's registered office is located at 100 King Street West, 70th Floor, Suite 7050, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1C7.

About Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited

Sagicor is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 175-years of history in the region, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda.

Cautionary Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the transaction and certain timing matters.

Additional information on factors that could affect events and results are included in other documents and reports that have been will be filed by AQY with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect AQY's and Sagicor's expectations only as of the date of this document. AQY and Sagicor disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended

(the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation

Sanjil Shah

Chief Financial Officer, Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation (416) 360-8248 or sshah@alignvest.com

Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited Samantha Cheung

EVP Investor Relations, Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited (416) 898-4324 orsamantha_cheung@sagicor.com