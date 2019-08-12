Log in
Alignvest Acquisition II : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

08/12/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

ALIGNVEST ACQUISITION II CORPORATION REPORTS

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Toronto, Ontario - August 12, 2019 - Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation (TSX: AQY.A, AQY.WT) ("AQY" or the "Company") is reporting its financial results as at June 30, 2019 and for the period ended June 30, 2019. The Company's unaudited interim financial statements, along with the accompanying management's discussion and analysis, have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by interested parties under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or www.alignvestacquisition.com.

About Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation

Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the purpose of effecting a qualifying acquisition. AQY's registered office is located at 100 King Street West, 70th Floor, Suite 7050, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1C7.

About Alignvest Management Corporation

Alignvest Management Corporation is a leading alternative investment management firm that seeks to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients, which include pension plans, foundations, and ultra-high net worth family offices, by identifying and exploiting market discontinuities, and by attracting the very best talent to build industry-leading investment platforms. The partners of the firm have a strong combination of investment and operational expertise, having created and managed numerous successful operating businesses, and having built and led large, highly profitable businesses within global financial and consulting firms.

Alignvest Management Corporation was formed in 2011 and has raised equity and investment capital from a number of private family offices and institutions. Alignvest Management Corporation's founding partners have committed to invest over $230 million of their personal capital into funds managed by Alignvest Management Corporation, on a fully discretionary basis, with the capital subject to full recyclability. Alignvest Management Corporation believes that this long term, discretionary, and aligned pool of capital provides the firm with a strong and differentiated foundation.

Alignvest Management Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with an additional office in London, UK.

Visit Alignvest Management Corporation at www.alignvest.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Sanjil Shah

Chief Financial Officer and Partner, Alignvest Management Corporation Chief Financial Officer, Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation

(416) 360-8248 or sshah@alignvest.com

Disclaimer

Alignvest Acquisition II Corp published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 00:06:08 UTC
