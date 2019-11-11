Aligos Therapeutics Presents NASH Asset Development Update at The Liver Meeting® 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Aligos), a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted therapies for hepatologic diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), highlighted promising preclinical performance of the company’s thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-β) agonist for NASH today at The Liver Meeting ®, hosted annually by the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD).



Aligos’ poster presentation, titled “Preclinical development of ALG-055009 as a Potent and Selective Thyroid Hormone Receptor Beta Agonist for the Treatment of NASH”, highlighted key preclinical data for the company’s lead NASH candidate ALG-055009, a thyroid hormone receptor-β (THR-β) agonist. NASH, which presents with liver inflammation and fibrosis caused by liver fat build-up, currently has no approved drug treatment. However, THR-β agonists have shown the potential to reduce liver fat and inflammation, restore liver function and possibly reverse fibrosis in NASH patients1.

In a diet-induced obese murine model, ALG-055009 reduced cholesterol in a pronounced and sustained fashion after a single dose and demonstrated excellent bioavailability when administered orally. Corresponding in vitro studies demonstrated potent, selective behavior with favorable pharmacokinetic profiles. Combined, these data indicate potential for safe, effective once daily oral dosing in humans.

“This particular candidate distinguished itself among several in-house compounds that we screened for THR-β agonism and continues to exceed expectations through a battery of tests in vitro and in vivo,” said Jerome Deval, Ph.D., Director of Biochemistry at Aligos, who delivered the presentation. “ALG-055009 demonstrated a rare combination of high potency and selectivity, the latter of which is critical for precluding cardiac toxicity.”

Aligos CEO Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, added, “We are pleased to show that ALG-055009, representing the second generation of the THR-β agonist class, is on track to potentially outperform the current top clinical-stage players in the field. We expect to advance ALG-055009 into Phase 1 trials after completion of toxicology studies.”

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the development of targeted therapies for hepatologic diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which collectively affect hundreds of millions of people across the world. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its workforce has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of best-in-class molecules.

