Aligos Therapeutics and Emory University Announce Expanded License Agreement and Ink Agreement for Chronic Hepatitis B Collaboration

06/23/2020 | 10:21am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Aligos), a private biotechnology company focused on the development of antiviral therapies targeting chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and COVID-19 as well as therapeutics for NASH, announced an expansion to their existing license agreement with Emory University (Emory) to include additional technology developed at Emory related to Aligos’ capsid assembly modulator (CAM) program in CHB. Aligos and Emory have also entered into a collaboration agreement to further advance this technology.

The license expansion builds upon the parties’ existing agreement whereby Aligos acquired from Emory an exclusive license to technology with respect to a novel class of non-nucleoside class-II CAMs. Professor Raymond F. Schinazi, director of the Laboratory of Biochemical Pharmacology at Emory, and colleagues have developed a series of potent, novel CAMs, small molecules that disrupt viral capsid assembly. Aligos is advancing its CAM program as part of a CHB portfolio designed to produce a combination therapy delivering a high rate of functional cure. Each program in the portfolio targets clinically validated mechanisms in the replication cycle of the hepatitis B virus.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Emory by adding a wider range of potential drug candidates to our CAM discovery and development programs,” said Aligos CEO Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA. “Building upon the foundation established in 2018, we plan to further explore the technology Dr. Schinazi and his group at Emory have developed in an effort to create a best-in-class combination therapy for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B.”

Raymond F. Schinazi, Ph.D., D.Sc., FAASLD (Pediatrics) at Emory, added, “We are pleased to collaborate with a very experienced group of scientists at Aligos towards an HBV cure. Together we have optimized our compounds providing potency in the picomolar range with a favorable preclinical safety profile. Clearly a fixed dose combination will not only prevent or reduce the likelihood of drug resistance, but will also provide a powerful blow to the virus capsid, which is essential for virus replication and persistence.”

About Aligos
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the development of targeted, antiviral therapies including chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and COVID-19 as well as leveraging expertise in liver diseases to create therapeutics for NASH, which collectively affect hundreds of millions of people across the world. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its workforce has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of best-in-class molecules.

Please visit www.aligos.com for more information.

About Emory University
Emory University (http://www.emory.edu) is known for its academic rigor, outstanding undergraduate experience, highly ranked professional schools and state-of-the-art research facilities. Emory encompasses nine academic divisions as well as The Carter Center, the Yerkes National Primate Research Center, the Michael C. Carlos Museum, and Emory Healthcare, is Georgia’s most comprehensive health care system.

Aligos Investor Relations Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Aligos Media Contact
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 315 879 8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
