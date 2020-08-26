Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aligos Therapeutics to Present Nonclinical NASH Update at EASL Digital International Liver Congress 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:05am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Aligos), a private biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), COVID-19 and therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), will present nonclinical data related to the company’s thyroid hormone receptor-beta (THR-B) therapeutic program for NASH on August 27 at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020.

The data, summarized in an abstract titled “Molecular, cellular, and pharmacological characterization of beta-selective partial agonists of human thyroid hormone receptor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis,” will be presented as part of a poster session. Data details a novel series of B- selective THR partial agonists targeting NASH by reducing harmful levels of liver fat without causing the side effects associated with non-selective THR agonists, which can activate the THR-alpha (A) isoform in the heart.

“Following profiling in a panel of in vitro assays, our team assessed the THR activation of several small molecule THR-B agonists in hepatic cells. Promising compounds were then evaluated for efficacy in rats fed with a high fat diet,” said Jerome Deval, Ph.D., senior director of biochemistry at Aligos and lead author of the study. “In contrast to currently known THR-B agonists, the compounds tested show potential for cholesterol reduction in vivo without detectable activation of THR-A.”

In vitro, Aligos’ compounds activated THR-B with an EC50 of approximately 40-60 nM, with a maximum effective amplitude (Emax) of approximately 25-50% relative to the natural thyroid hormone T3. At much higher concentrations (up to 10 µM), the same compounds did not significantly activate THR-A. Further, reporter assays in hepatic (HEK293T) cells demonstrated an Emax value of approximately 55% relative to T3 with no measurable THR-A activation. Aligos’ compounds yielded a >90-fold THR-B/THR-A selectivity index, relative to indices of 1- to 3.4-fold among three existing THR-B agonists. In a diet-induced obese (DIO) rat efficacy model, single doses of B-selective THR partial agonists induced cholesterol reduction, albeit at lower levels compared with full THR agonists.

“Current NASH treatments lack selectivity, supporting our conclusion that there is significant value in pursuing improved candidates as part of Aligos’ portfolio in highly prevalent liver diseases,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, chief executive officer of Aligos. “We believe that these compounds warrant further study.”

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and COVID-19 as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for NASH. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its workforce has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of best-in-class molecules.

Please visit www.aligos.com for more information.

Aligos Media Contact
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 315 879 8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Aligos Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aHANSA BIOPHARMA : Nexttobe announces its intention to sell shares in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)
AQ
11:32aVALE S A : disponibiliza canais de comunicação para moradores de Santa Rita Durão (MG)
PU
11:31aSERVICENOW : Kanini Joins ServiceNow Partner Program
AQ
11:31aTOLL BROTHERS : Thinking about buying stock in Adobe, Tyme Technologies Inc, Urban Outfitters,Toll Brothers Inc, or Cisco Systems?
PR
11:31aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Investors
BU
11:31aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Investors
BU
11:31aARC Announced as 2020 ASTA Technology & Transaction Partner of the Year
BU
11:31aPinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.19 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
11:31aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) on Behalf of Investors
BU
11:31aCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market (2020-2024) | Rise In Deepwater And Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group