Alion Awarded $49.8M Contract to Provide Technology Curation for New Army Futures Command

Developing Revolutionary Concepts and Capabilities for Critical and
Emerging Army Needs
Alion Science and Technology, headquartered in McLean, Va., has been
awarded a $49.8M Army Futures Command (AFC) contract by the U.S. Army
Contracting Command to support the development of new Army concepts,
capabilities, and systems using revolutionary technology uncovered in
academia, within the start-up ecosystem, and from across industry.
Working directly for the Army Applications Lab (AAL), part of the Army
Futures Command, Alion engineers will aid in the rapid development of
prototypes that can translate innovations from industry into sustainable
Army capabilities.
“We’ve heard from leaders across the national security community that an
entrepreneurial approach to problem solving is necessary in today’s
threat environment,” said Steve Schorer, Alion’s President and CEO. “We
couldn’t agree more, and are thrilled for the opportunity to help the
Army achieve that agility and impact as part of this effort.”
The goal of the AFC is to lead the Army’s force modernization enterprise
by assessing the future operating environment, emerging threats, and new
technologies in order to develop and deliver concepts, future force
design, and modern materiel solutions to meet soldiers’ evolving needs.
Building on its legacy as a curator of commercial technology, Alion will
help the AFC access the state-of-the-art technologies and techniques
necessary to develop adaptive capabilities to ensure the success of the
future Army, with an initial focus on multi-domain Army operations in
dense urban environments. Engaging what’s known as the National Security
Innovation Base, the team will bring together the best capabilities of
the current Defense Industrial Base with the broader community of
innovative problem solvers needed to address the complex operating
environment of today and tomorrow.
“Our soldiers deserve every advantage we can offer, whatever the
source,” said Christopher Zember, Alion VP for Advanced Technology
Operations and project lead. “We will deliver this through a diverse
ecosystem of problem solvers across government, academia, and both
defense and commercial industry. But this effort isn’t about delivering
shiny objects that end up sitting on the shelf. Our focus is on
cultivating sustainable, fielded capabilities that our soldiers can rely
on to create a lasting advantage in the complex operating environments
of today and tomorrow.”
About Alion Science and Technology
At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business
responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six
core capability areas. Our engineers, technologists, and program
managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best
tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower
costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards; as such,
Alion is ISO 9001:2008 certified and maintains CMMI Level 3-appraised
development facilities. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help
our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real
solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005775/en/