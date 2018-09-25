Alion to Provide Radio Frequency Monitoring and Telecommunications Analysis Support to the Army Corps of Engineers

Alion Science and Technology, headquartered in McLean, VA, has been
awarded a $33M task order to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
(USACE) under the Defense Systems Information (DS) Analysis Center (IAC)
Multiple Award Contract (MAC). Alion will provide solutions and support
to USACE in maintaining, modernizing, and protecting vital ground-based
and satellite communications infrastructure assets which are crucial to
the USACE during emergencies, such as those associated with hurricanes
and flooding.
USACE communications systems access to the radio frequency (RF) spectrum
is challenged by competing commercial interests due to recent spectrum
auctions. This may require USACE to move their RF operations to other
parts of the spectrum, or develop the means to share the band they
currently operate in with commercial entities. Alion’s analysis,
surveying and testing activities will result in the development of
monitoring and protection solutions that will protect USACE systems from
RF interference.
Brandi Greenberg, Alion Program Manager stated, “The company has
provided engineering solutions that optimize systems performance within
operational spectrum, and electromagnetic constraints for over 55 years,
and aims to ensure that USACE has unfettered access to the RF spectrum
it needs for the continued success of its mission.”
