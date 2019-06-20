Alithya : and NA Engineering Associates announce a strategic agreement

MONTREAL, June 20, 2019 / CNW Telbec / -Groupe Alithya inc. (TSX : ALYA, NASDAQ : ALYA) (« Alithya »),a leader in strategy and digital transformation with 2,000 highly skilled professionals across Canada, the US and Europe, is proud to announce the signature of a strategic agreement with the engineering consultant NA Engineering Associates Inc. (NAE). The agreement strengthens their relationship within the Canadian nuclear industry.

The agreement establishes a framework for the companies to leverage their complementary capabilities for selected projects in order to provide additional value to clients, better serve the dynamic Canadian nuclear marketplace, and support mutual long-term growth objectives.

'Our two organizations already have a proven history of successful collaboration built over the last couple of years working together in the fire protection space at the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station,' said Nick Aroutzidis, CEO & President of NAE. 'It was a natural progression when looking at the Industry's mechanical & electrical engineering requirements, for our team to partner with a leading-edge digital technology company like Alithya, who are experts in the underlying software and control systems engineering for the nuclear industry.'

'We are pleased with this new partnership agreed with NAE as this will allow us to better serve our clients with complementary expertise,' mentioned Ed Mischkot, VP, Energy Engineering at Alithya. 'The increasing demand for specialized services and the variety of challenges our clients are facing requires a broad spectrum of expertise from our staff. Being able to rely on the complementary expertise of NAE will allow us to implement solutions efficiently for our clients.'

Areas of potential future cooperation include supporting the site revitalization efforts, Major Component Replacement and life-extension programs across Ontario's nuclear utilities, laboratories, and facilities.

About Alithya

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Corporate responsibility is at the heart of Alithya's management approach, and as such, the company is an advocate for good governance, workforce diversity and development, environment-friendly practices and social involvement in communities. To learn more, go to www.alithya.com.

About NA Engineering Associates Inc.

NA Engineering Associates Inc. is a comprehensive multi-disciplinary engineering firm with a reputation for delivering successful, professional results. Personal attention combined with state-of-the-art technology ensures our clients that projects are handled efficiently from conception to completion. NA Engineering Associates Inc. has been serving Ontario's nuclear industry for over 18 years.

