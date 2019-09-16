Log in
AlivaMab Discovery Services Announces Multi-Target Agreement with Janssen

09/16/2019 | 07:01am EDT

ADS to provide expertise and capabilities in antibody drug discovery

AlivaMab Discovery Services, LLC, a company providing custom human therapeutic antibody drug discovery services using the AlivaMab™ Mouse, a best-in-class antibody discovery platform, today announced a multi-target discovery agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen). Under the agreement, ADS will provide its expertise and capabilities to generate and deliver therapeutic antibody candidates to Janssen for further evaluation.

"We are pleased that Janssen, a global leader in biologic drug discovery and development, has entrusted ADS as a partner in its therapeutic antibody discovery efforts,” said “Lippy” Lippincott, PhD, Vice-President of Research. “ADS is delivering potent, picomolar-affinity human antibodies to its partners, in a greater number and a shorter timeline that beats other transgenic animal and in vitro display platforms. Our team of experts looks forward to collaborating with colleagues at Janssen in using AlivaMab Mouse to discover therapeutic antibody candidates."

About AlivaMab Discovery Services

AlivaMab Discovery Services was founded by a team with proven success in the development and use of transgenic animals in the discovery of human therapeutic antibodies. The ADS team applies its decades of combined experience in therapeutic antibody discovery and development to each partner project to provide human therapeutic antibody discovery services customized for target type, antibody design goals, and needs of the partner. We offer a comprehensive suite of partner solutions from consulting on target product profile through delivery of antibody leads that meet or exceed our partner’s project goals. For more information, please visit www.alivamab.com or contact us at info@alivamab.com.


© Business Wire 2019
