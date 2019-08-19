Log in
Alive : Appoints Kimberly Goessele as President and Chief Executive Officer

08/19/2019 | 03:45pm EDT

Healthcare Veteran Skilled in Business Development and Strategy Will Lead Expansion of Nonprofit Provider’s Hospice, Grief, and Education Services to Communities throughout Middle Tennessee

Alive, one of the oldest hospices in the nation and the only nonprofit provider of hospice care and end-of-life services in Middle Tennessee, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Goessele as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 23. On Friday, Alive’s Board of Directors voted in favor of appointing Goessele to lead the organization and advance its strategic vision to expand the care it provides to more than 440 people every day across 12 counties in Middle Tennessee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005567/en/

Alive appoints Kimberly Goessele as President and Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

A recognized strategist and innovator in the Nashville healthcare community, Goessele joins Alive from 180 Health Partners, where she served as Chief Operating Officer and led business development and strategy for the nonprofit, which provides aid to struggling women during pregnancy. Goessele also held the position of Executive Director of the 180 Impact Fund, the 501(c) arm of the organization. Prior to her work at 180 Health Partners, Goessele held leadership positions and was instrumental in advancing change at Premise Health, W Squared, and Healthways.

"We are delighted to welcome Kimberly as the new President and CEO of Alive,” said Clark Baker, Chairman of the Alive Board. “Throughout her career, Kimberly has demonstrated a rare combination of passion, vision, and management expertise that has helped propel every company she has served.”

“Kimberly’s gift for advancing healthcare organizations, while fostering alliances with donors, partners, and government officials, is exactly what Alive requires as we broaden our hospice, bereavement, and education services across Middle Tennessee,” added Baker. “For 44 years, the people of this region have come to rely on Alive for the highest quality care at the end of life, regardless of their ability to pay. Under Kimberly’s leadership, we will grow that legacy by expanding our geographic reach and services to meet the evolving needs of the patients of Middle Tennessee and their families.”

As President and CEO of Alive, Goessele will oversee a dynamic operation which includes two residential facilities in Nashville and Murfreesboro and three satellite locations in Franklin, Hendersonville, and Lebanon. Alive’s team of 328 clinical, administrative, and therapeutic staff and 444 volunteers provides hospice support to more than 440 patients and their families each day and grief support to nearly 600 adults and children annually. The organization also trains caregivers and provides community education throughout its 12-county service area.

"Alive’s name is synonymous with end-of-life care in Middle Tennessee, and I am honored to be chosen to lead this renowned, mission-driven organization,” said Goessele. “I have been most impressed by the caliber of the team at Alive, which dedicates each day to providing a comprehensive continuum of care to those who are dying and those who are grieving. Alive has been at the forefront of advancing and expanding hospice care services since it first opened its doors in 1975, offering support to anyone who needs it, no matter their income or situation. I plan to continue this tradition of innovation that has made Alive the first name in end-of-life care in Middle Tennessee for decades."

Goessele succeeds Anna-Gene O'Neal, who led the organization from 2012 to 2019 and oversaw the addition of the new residential facility in Murfreesboro and three satellite offices. The Board of Directors conducted a nationwide search to fill the position.

About Alive

Alive is the only nonprofit provider of hospice care and end-of-life services in Middle Tennessee. Its mission is to provide loving care for people with life-threatening illnesses, support to their families, and service to the community in a spirit of enriching lives. This includes in-home and in-patient hospice care, grief support, advance care planning, outreach, support to underserved communities, education, financial assistance, a comprehensive volunteer program, and professional training through the Alive Institute. Alive was established in 1975 and is the third oldest hospice in the country. Today, it remains true to its roots as an innovator and leader, helping individuals Adapt to Life Limiting Illnesses Very Effectively (ALIVE). To learn more or volunteer, please visit www.alivehospice.org or call 615-327-1085.


© Business Wire 2019
