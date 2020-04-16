Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alivi :, South Florida Company, Ranks No. 67 on the Financial Times The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 list with an Annual Revenue Growth of 1,496 Percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 10:18am EDT

The Financial Times revealed that Alivi was ranked No. 67 overall and No. 5 in healthcare, out of the millions of companies researched for its annual Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas' 2020 list. A ranking that highlights 500 businesses across North and South America for whom innovation and creativity have paid off.

“We are pleased to be considered as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas. We are grateful for our team’s diligence in helping our clients facilitate the delivery of healthcare benefits, their continued efforts have been the catalyst for our growth,” said Magdiel Rodriguez, CEO of Alivi.

The Financial Times list was compiled with Statista, a research company, who ranks entrants from across the Americas by calculating their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2015 and 2018.

“Our goal is to improve the healthcare experience for health plans, providers and ultimately the patient. Focusing on the people we serve and helping them have a better quality of life has fueled our rapid growth,” said Alivi’s CRO, Gabriel Rojas.

To see the official ranking list, visit https://www.ft.com/americas-fastest-growing-companies-2020.

About Alivi

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Alivi is an award-winning company that provides solutions for health plans to facilitate the delivery of healthcare benefits. These solutions include a non-emergency medical transportation platform, a business process outsourcing service, and provider networks. We combine deep industry knowledge with technology expertise to provide proven solutions that help improve results, streamline operations, and manage costs. We’re passionate about providing people with access to the care they need. For more information about Alivi, visit www.alivi.com.

More about FT ranking: the Americas’ fastest-growing companies

Methodology

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 is a list of the Top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2015 and 2018. Through research in company databases and other public sources Statista has identified tens of thousands of companies in the Americas as potential candidates for the FT ranking. The ranking of the The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aHAIER SMART HOME : Announcement Regarding the Updates in Relation to the Possible Privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
EQ
10:29a41 PAKISTANIS STRANDED IN INDIA TO RETURN TOMORROW : Moeed Yusuf
AQ
10:29aCOVESTRO : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
10:29aASGN INCORPORATED : ECS Announces Expanded Services for Google Cloud Platform
BU
10:29aCalifornia, Oregon, and Washington Research & Education Networks Announce Collaborative Support for COVID-19 Western States Pact
BU
10:28aCARBIOS : Breaking down of plastic waste by mutant bacterial enzymes in no time
AQ
10:28aNETSOL TECHNOLOGIES : Infinet Wireless upgrading network connectivity in Pakistan
AQ
10:28aNATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : Currency rates of NBP
AQ
10:28aENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:27aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : 400 Pakistani prisoners repatriated from UAE
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group