Alivi :, South Florida Company, Ranks No. 67 on the Financial Times The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 list with an Annual Revenue Growth of 1,496 Percent

The Financial Times revealed that Alivi was ranked No. 67 overall and No. 5 in healthcare, out of the millions of companies researched for its annual Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas' 2020 list. A ranking that highlights 500 businesses across North and South America for whom innovation and creativity have paid off.

“We are pleased to be considered as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas. We are grateful for our team’s diligence in helping our clients facilitate the delivery of healthcare benefits, their continued efforts have been the catalyst for our growth,” said Magdiel Rodriguez, CEO of Alivi.

The Financial Times list was compiled with Statista, a research company, who ranks entrants from across the Americas by calculating their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2015 and 2018.

“Our goal is to improve the healthcare experience for health plans, providers and ultimately the patient. Focusing on the people we serve and helping them have a better quality of life has fueled our rapid growth,” said Alivi’s CRO, Gabriel Rojas.

To see the official ranking list, visit https://www.ft.com/americas-fastest-growing-companies-2020.

About Alivi

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Alivi is an award-winning company that provides solutions for health plans to facilitate the delivery of healthcare benefits. These solutions include a non-emergency medical transportation platform, a business process outsourcing service, and provider networks. We combine deep industry knowledge with technology expertise to provide proven solutions that help improve results, streamline operations, and manage costs. We’re passionate about providing people with access to the care they need. For more information about Alivi, visit www.alivi.com.

More about FT ranking: the Americas’ fastest-growing companies

Methodology

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 is a list of the Top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2015 and 2018. Through research in company databases and other public sources Statista has identified tens of thousands of companies in the Americas as potential candidates for the FT ranking. The ranking of the The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.

