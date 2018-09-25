AlixPartners : Announces Significant Expansion in Gulf Region

Newly appointed local market leader, Gabriel Chahine, joins from Strategy&, team to be expanded and new Riyadh office opening.

AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced significant plans to expand its presence in the Gulf with the appointment of Gabriel Chahine to the role of local market leader. Gabriel joins AlixPartners with a remit to build the firm’s business across the region with an enhanced focus on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) where AlixPartners will shortly be opening an office in Riyadh. In his new role Gabriel will be responsible for delivering AlixPartners’ expertise to assist both private sector and governmental entities as they contend with their most critical and complex challenges, including urgent performance improvement, accelerated transformation, complex restructuring and risk mitigation.

Gabriel Chahine brings over 25 years of consulting experience gained at Accenture and latterly Strategy& (formerly Booz & Company) where he has served in a number of leadership roles for the past 20 years. A specialist in helping businesses and their stakeholders manage high stakes complex transformations, Gabriel has experience across a wide range of consumer facing industries including telecoms, media, healthcare, consumer products and retail. In addition to his industry expertise he has also worked on numerous government sponsored projects including privatisations and creating corporate organisations from state run concerns. A fluent Arabic speaker he holds both a Batchelor’s and Master’s degree in engineering from McGill University, Canada and an MBA from INSEAD, France.

Commenting on his appointment Gabriel Chahine said: “I am excited to be joining AlixPartners at a key stage of the firm’s development in the Gulf region. Having worked in the market here for many years it is clear that in a crowded generalist consulting market, AlixPartners’ specialist focus on leading businesses through transformational situations is a real point of difference and something clients value highly. There is a significant opportunity to deploy these skills to assist both corporate and governmental entities accelerate their transformation processes as well as supporting new market entrants to make impact quickly. I am very much looking forward to working with Max Coqui as we deliver AlixPartners’ unique offering and recruit new senior talent into our existing Dubai and forthcoming Riyadh offices”.

Michael Baur, Regional Business Unit Leader EMEA at AlixPartners added: “We are delighted to welcome a leader of Gabriel’s calibre and in-market experience to AlixPartners. Our EMEA business continues to show excellent growth and we have ambitious plans for the Gulf region within it. The KSA in particular presents a significant opportunity and the opening of our office in Riyadh, which we anticipate concluding formally by the end of the month, greatly enhances our ability to assist our clients in that market. As local market leader Gabriel has a remit to grow our team and I look forward to welcoming more top talent for the benefit of our clients throughout the Gulf region over the coming months”.

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York, and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

