AlixPartners : Announces Significant Expansion in Gulf Region

AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced significant
plans to expand its presence in the Gulf with the appointment of Gabriel
Chahine to the role of local market leader. Gabriel joins AlixPartners
with a remit to build the firm’s business across the region with an
enhanced focus on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) where AlixPartners
will shortly be opening an office in Riyadh. In his new role Gabriel
will be responsible for delivering AlixPartners’ expertise to assist
both private sector and governmental entities as they contend with their
most critical and complex challenges, including urgent performance
improvement, accelerated transformation, complex restructuring and risk
mitigation.
Gabriel Chahine brings over 25 years of consulting experience gained at
Accenture and latterly Strategy& (formerly Booz & Company) where he has
served in a number of leadership roles for the past 20 years. A
specialist in helping businesses and their stakeholders manage high
stakes complex transformations, Gabriel has experience across a wide
range of consumer facing industries including telecoms, media,
healthcare, consumer products and retail. In addition to his industry
expertise he has also worked on numerous government sponsored projects
including privatisations and creating corporate organisations from state
run concerns. A fluent Arabic speaker he holds both a Batchelor’s and
Master’s degree in engineering from McGill University, Canada and an MBA
from INSEAD, France.
Commenting on his appointment Gabriel Chahine said: “I am excited to be
joining AlixPartners at a key stage of the firm’s development in the
Gulf region. Having worked in the market here for many years it is clear
that in a crowded generalist consulting market, AlixPartners’ specialist
focus on leading businesses through transformational situations is a
real point of difference and something clients value highly. There is a
significant opportunity to deploy these skills to assist both corporate
and governmental entities accelerate their transformation processes as
well as supporting new market entrants to make impact quickly. I am very
much looking forward to working with Max Coqui as we deliver
AlixPartners’ unique offering and recruit new senior talent into our
existing Dubai and forthcoming Riyadh offices”.
Michael Baur, Regional Business Unit Leader EMEA at AlixPartners added:
“We are delighted to welcome a leader of Gabriel’s calibre and in-market
experience to AlixPartners. Our EMEA business continues to show
excellent growth and we have ambitious plans for the Gulf region within
it. The KSA in particular presents a significant opportunity and the
opening of our office in Riyadh, which we anticipate concluding formally
by the end of the month, greatly enhances our ability to assist our
clients in that market. As local market leader Gabriel has a remit to
grow our team and I look forward to welcoming more top talent for the
benefit of our clients throughout the Gulf region over the coming
months”.
