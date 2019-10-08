Alkahest Announces Multiple Presentations at the Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkahest, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies to treat age-related diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at the Society for Neuroscience (SFN) 49th Annual Meeting being held October 19 – October 23, 2019 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The Company will present data from recent studies demonstrating the rationale for study of its plasma fraction therapies for certain neurological and age-related diseases.



Presentation Details

Chair: Steven Braithwaite

Session: Nanosymposium: 105 - Brain Aging and Role of Systemic Factors

Date/Time: October 20, 2019, 8:00 AM

Location: Room S405

Title: A transformational plasma-based approach to Alzheimer's disease therapeutics

Session: Nanosymposium: 105 - Brain Aging and Role of Systemic Factors

Date/Time: October 20, 2019, 10:45-11:00 AM

Location: Room S405

Title: Human plasma fractions as therapeutics to enhance cognitive function in aging by multiple modes of action

Session: Aging: Molecular Mechanisms II

Date/Time: October 21, 2019, 1:00 PM

Location: Hall A, 374.06

Title: Transcriptomic characterization of therapeutic plasma fraction on mechanisms of neural progenitor self-renewal

Session: Aging: Molecular Mechanisms II

Date/Time: October 21, 2019, 1:00 PM

Location: Hall A, 374.07

Title: Prevention of neuropathic pain development via a therapeutic plasma fraction

Session: Nanosymposium: 543 - New Approaches for Pain Assessment and Treatment

Date/Time: October 22, 2019, 2:00-2:15 PM

Location: Room S405

About Alkahest

Alkahest is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing treatments for neurodegenerative and age-related diseases with transformative therapies targeting the aging plasma proteome. The Alkahest pipeline includes multiple therapeutic candidates ranging from selected plasma fractions to protein-targeted interventions which aim to slow the detrimental biological processes of aging. Alkahest is developing novel plasma-based therapies in collaboration with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma therapies. For further information see www.alkahest.com or follow us on Twitter @AlkahestInc.

