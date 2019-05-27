Log in
Alkemy S p A : 2019.05.27_AIM CONFERENCE – Alkemy Equity Story

05/27/2019 | 06:44am EDT

A STORY OF GROWTH

AIM ITALIA Conference

Milan, May 27, 2019

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Alkemy S.p.A. (the "Company") for information purpose only, it contains only summary information and, therefore, it is preliminary in nature. Furthermore it has been drafted without claiming to be exhaustive.

This presentation ("Presentation") and the information set out herein ("Information") are strictly confidential and, as such, has not been prepared with a view to public disclosure and, except with the prior written consent of the Company, it cannot be used by the recipient for any purpose nor can it be disclosed, copied, recorded, transmitted, further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose.

This Presentation may contain financial information and/or operating data and/or market information regarding business and assets of the Company and its subsidiaries. Certain financial information may not have been audited, reviewed or verified by any independent accounting firm.

Therefore, the recipient undertakes vis-à-vis the Company (i) to keep secret any information of whatever nature relating to the Company and its affiliates including, without limitation, the fact that the information has been provided, (ii) not to disclose any Information to anyone, (iii) not to make or allow any public announcements or communications concerning the Information and (iv) to use reasonable endeavours to ensure that Information are protected against unauthorized access.

THIS PRESENTATION AND ANY RELATED ORAL DISCUSSION DO NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO THE PUBLIC OR AN INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, PURCHASE OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY FINANCIAL PRODUCTS, AS DEFINED UNDER ARTICLE 1, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER (T) OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF 24 FEBRUARY 1998, AS AMENDED. Therefore, this document is not an advertisement and in no way constitutes a proposal to execute a contract, an offer or invitation to purchase, subscribe or sell for any securities and neither it or any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment or investments decision whatsoever. The Company has not prepared and will not prepare any prospectus for the purpose of the initial public offering of securities. Any decision to purchase, subscribe or sell for securities will have to be made independently of this Presentation. Therefore, nothing in this Presentation shall create any binding obligation or liability on the Company and its affiliates and any of their advisors or representatives.

Likewise, this Presentation is not for distribution in, nor does it constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any jurisdiction where such distribution is unlawful, (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into the United States of America, its territories or possessions, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, its territories or possessions or to any US person. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States securities laws.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be given by the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of any Information provided and, so far as is permitted by law and except in the case of fraud by the party concerned, no responsibility or liability whatsoever is accepted for the accuracy or sufficiency thereof or for errors, omissions or misstatements, negligent or otherwise, relating thereto. In particular, but without limitation, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance may be placed for any purpose on the accuracy or completeness of, any estimates, targets, projections or forecasts and nothing in these materials should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future.

The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The recipient will be solely responsible for conducting its own assessment of the information set out in the Presentation. Neither the Company and its affiliates, nor any of their advisors or representatives shall be obliged to furnish or to update any information or to notify or to correct any inaccuracies in any information. Neither the Company and its affiliates, nor any of their advisors or representatives shall have any liability to the recipient or to any of its representatives as a result of the use of or reliance upon the information contained in this document.

Certain Information may contain forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "target", "potential", "expect", "intend", "predict", "project", "could", "should", "may", "will", "plan", "aim", "seek" and similar expressions. The forecasts and forward-looking statements included in this document are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant business, operational, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies as well as assumptions with respect to future business decisions that are subject to change. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, because they relate to events, and depend on circumstances, that may or may not occur in the future. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement due to a number of significant risks and future events which are outside of the Company's control and cannot be estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved on the market. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this Presentation. The Company cautions you that forward looking-statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation. In addition, even if the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events,

conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

2

By receiving this Presentation, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by the foregoing terms, conditions, limitations and restrictions.

GROWTH IS IN OUR DNA: WE GROW BY SUPPORTING COMPANIES' GROWTH

We help companies grow their business across

We stand at the

all key industries through large end-to-end

business transformation projects, integrating

intersection of Business,

best-in-class competencies in the areas of

Technology and Creativity

Strategy, eCommerce, Communication,

Performance, Technology and Analytics.

3

WE GROW WITHIN A FLOURISHING MARKET

A HUGE MARKET WITH DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH, AND WHERE ALKEMY IS OUTPERFORMING BY A FACTOR OF 2

Alkemy's growth is favoured by a local market expansion…

Italian market for Alkemy core offering, data in €B

ITALIAN MARKET

…as well as in the geographies where it operates

Digital market size for Alkemy target geographies, 2019F, data in €B

OTHER TARGET GEOGRAPHIES

REVENUE '14-'17CAGR 36.6%

MARKET '14-'17CAGR 16.5%

2.2x

MARKET '17-'21FCAGR 8.6%

MARKET '17-'19FCAGR 10-15%

Key:

Alkemy revenues trendline

Market size trendline

6.4

6.9

5.9

5.4

4.5

4.9

3.7

3.1

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018 F

2019 F

2020 F

2021 F

10,8

23.8

5,3

1.8

5.9

Italy

Balkans and

Iberia

LATAM**

Target

Greece*

markets total

Notes: (*) Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia; (**) Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico

4

Sources: Alkemy analysis on European digital Agenda, Politecnico, Assointernet, Nielsen, FCP. PrimaComunicazione, Euromonitor, Netcomm, World Bank, IDC, Assoconsult, Accenture, Assinform

UPHELD BY A UNIQUE POSITIONING IN A FRAGMENTED ARENA

Typical competitive context across

all South European countries

Key players in Italy by size and offering

WPP

Dentsu

Alkemy

Accenture Interactive

Reply

Deloitte Digital

BIP

Size

Simple Agency

Razorfish

People

77Agency

H-Art

Doing

Ogilvy Interactive

TSWAlkemy

WeAreSocial

Caffeina

Minor companies

Independent

Services Offering

Part of international groups

Source: Alkemy analysis on official Annual Reports and press releases of the mentioned companies - 2017

Alkemy's positioning

  • The only independent company in the Italian market with a comprehensive portfolio offering
  • Best positioned to play an active role in the sector consolidation process

Similar players in mature markets

Player

Ownership

Turnover- M€

US

Accenture

~4.400

US

Deloitte

~2.100

UK

Publicis Groupe

~900

US

Publicis Groupe

~800

US

Interpublic Group

~350

of Companies

UK

WPP

~300

US

Dentsu

~200

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alkemy S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 10:43:04 UTC
