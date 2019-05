Alkemy S p A : 2019.05.27_The Board of Directors of Alkemy SpA has resolved to submit to the Shareholders' Meeting the Project for the admission of ordinary shares to listing on the MTA market

The Board of Directors of Alkemy SpA has resolved to submit to the Shareholders' Meeting the Project for the admission of ordinary shares to listing on the MTA market.

Milan, May 27th 2019 - Alkemy S.p.A. - leading company in the innovation of the business model of large and medium-sized companies and listed on the AIM Italia market of Borsa Italiana since December 5th 2017 (ticker: ALK) - announces that, today, the Board of Directors has resolved to submit for the approval of the next Shareholders' Meeting the Project for the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to listing on the MTA market, possibly on the STAR segment.

The transfer of shares to the MTA market (possibly to the STAR segment) will allow the Company to enjoy greater visibility in the Financial Community, especially among institutional investors, with an undoubted overall positive outcome, also in terms of image, also thanks to the high requirements in terms of transparency, corporate information and Corporate Governance, in particular on the STAR segment.

Today's Board of Directors has granted a mandate to the Chairman and / or Chief Executive Officer to convene the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in order to approve the preluding resolutions to the listing on the MTA market, in ordinary and extraordinary sessions.

In particular, in the ordinary session, the shareholders' meeting will be called to - among other things - appoint the new members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Indeed, today, the members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Statutory Auditors have renounced their mandate, with effect from the date of entry into office of the new Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors. In fact, in view of the proposed listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the MTA market, the Company wishes to equip itself with a Board of Directors and a Board of Statutory Auditors in line with the relevant regulations for listed companies and with the best practices. The convened Shareholders' Meeting will also be called to confer a statutory audit assignment for nine years pursuant to the law, in view of the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the MTA market and the consequent status of public interest entity pursuant to art. 16 of Legislative Decree 39/2010.

In the extraordinary session, the Shareholders' Meeting will be asked to adopt new Corporate By-Laws in order to align it to the TUF, and to approve the proposal to grant a proxy in order to increase the share capital, also excluding the option right. This may be functional to the pursuit of both strategic and expansion objectives, as well as to capital strengthening, and to attract, incentivize and retain key directors and / or employees (or similar persons), also through incentive plans based on shares and / or financial instruments.

The documentation relating the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public at the registered office and at the Company's website www.alkemy.com- Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meeting section in accordance with the deadlines set by current legislation.