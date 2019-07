Alkemy S p A : 2019.07.09_Alkemy SpA's stake in BizUp S.r.l. rises to 100%

Alkemy SpA's stake in BizUp S.r.l. rises to 100%

Milan, July 9th, 2019 - Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy") - leading company in the innovation of the business model of large and medium-sized companies and listed on the AIM Italia market of Borsa Italiana since December 5th 2017 (ticker: ALK) - has today completed the acquisition of the remaining 38% of BizUp S.r.l. ("BizUp"), a company operating in the creation, development, implementation and management of websites, web portals and mobile websites, and related IT programming, indexing, positioning and monitoring. BizUp was already operationally and financially integrated in the Group, which has a controlling interest of 62%.

The acquisition agreement signed on April 6th, 2016, and therefore prior to Alkemy's listing on the AIM Italia market in December 2017, already established for the terms of the put&call options in conformance to which Alkemy would become, in 2019, BizUp's only shareholder.

On the basis of the aforementioned contract, the price for the 38% of BizUp's share capital has been established at EUR 5.9 million based on average 2017-2018 EBITDA, net of further contractual agreements.

Therefore, the price for 100% of BizUp's share capital is EUR 8.2 million, equivalent to 4.3x of average 2017-2018 Ebitda.

The payment for the 38% of BizUp's share capital - 95% of which will be paid at the time of the transfer of shares and the remaining 5% in following tranches - will be made by Alkemy through a loan that has been granted by Mediocredito (for a total of EUR 7 million).

Founder Matteo Monari will hold the position of Chief Executive Officer of BizUp and Founder Claudio Vaccaro will work on strategic customers business development.

***

Born in 2012 thanks to a group of entrepreneurs who had gained significant experience at leading international companies in the world of business consultancy and technological innovation, Alkemy S.p.A. works to improve the market position and competitiveness of large and medium-sized companies - innovating and transforming their business model according to the evolution of technology and consumer behaviour. The Company integrates skills and expertise in the areas of strategy, e-commerce, communication, performance, technology and data analytics into its offer, and manages wide-ranging digital transformation projects that cover the entire value chain, from strategy to implementation.

For further information:

Press office

ddl studio| Irene Longhin | irene.longhin@ddlstudio.net | +39 02 89052365 - +39 392 7816778

Investor Relations

MiCa |Michaela M. Carboni | ir@alkemy.com |+39 348 3911340

Nomad

Banca IMI S.p.A. |alkemy-nomad@bancaimi.com|+39 02 7261 5006