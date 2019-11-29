All 75, 70 & 65-inch TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Smart TV & 4K TV Deals Released by Spending Lab

Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts share the best Walmart and Amazon deals for shoppers in 2019

Find the best TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals listed below, including instant savings on 55 inch, 65 inch and 70 inch TV sets.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited.

A TV set is no longer just for watching movies or favorite shows. With a Smart TV, one can browse the web, play games, Skype with family and friends, and check social media accounts. Samsung has a 4k TV that allows the user to do all these and more. It features a richer, bolder, and clearer display because of the 4k resolution. Walmart and Amazon have 55 inch, 65 inch, and 70 inch sizes to suit every person’s preference.

Do Amazon and Walmart offer Black Friday deals? Amazon and Walmart headline this year’s biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, with thousands of items across nearly every department being offered at considerably discounted prices.

Internet Retailer, the e-commerce news portal, estimates Amazon.com accounted for 29% of e-commerce sales in the US during the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday 2018. Amazon remains a top destination for the Black Friday sales season due to its effective combination of extensive product offerings, convenient shopping experience and expansive gift guides.

Market research company eMarketer predicts that Walmart’s online revenue will grow by 33% by the end of this year. The retailer has recently taken Apple’s place as the third biggest e-commerce website in the US after Amazon and eBay.

