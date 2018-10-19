All About Healthy Foods Announces Strategic Partnership, Launches Loma Linda® Brand of Shelf Stable Meals as First Plant-Based Seafood Alternative into United Kingdom

All About Healthy Foods Holdings, LLC (AAHF), principal owner of
U.S.-based Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), announced today it has
entered into an agreement with Worldwide Food Associates (WFA) of
Liverpool to introduce, market, and distribute the company’s iconic Loma
Linda® products, which include the shelf stable meal
solutions and the newly launched TUNO™ plant-based seafood alternative.
Over the past 12 months, AAHF has prepared flavor profiles tailored to
British palate preferences, and specific package creations for the
United Kingdom.
“In Worldwide Food Associates we have found a true partner who shares
our commitment to producing and distributing high-quality, sustainable,
and tasty foods that are good for you and our planet,” said Chris Solly,
EVP of Sales and Marketing at ANF.
WFA Managing Director Eric Woods agrees: “We’re thrilled to utilize our
relationships and experience to bring shelf stable, plant-based foods to
the U.K. consumer. Loma Linda® products are healthy, easy to
carry, prepare in two minutes, and taste great, too.”
The Companies anticipate product launch for availability on shelf in
January.
With the success of the past few months after entering the U.S. market
under the ANF subsidiary, AAHF believes their products are going to
change perception of Plant Protein as it is introduced in center of the
grocery store.
“As we continue our journey in food development, we are pleased with the
enthusiastic consumer reception of our ready-to-eat meals, and we’re
exceptionally bullish on our newest creation, TUNO™,” said All About
Healthy Foods chairman J. Douglas Hines. “Tuna to TUNO™ is a culmination
of years of development. Going forward, we will continue to innovate and
create long-term, sustainable protein sources and resources to support
growing populations around the world.”
About
All About Healthy Foods Holdings, LLC is member of the AFT Holdings,
Inc. portfolio of companies with offices in San Diego, California and
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Its mission is to create and manage the
future of functional and healthy sustainable foods of the group. Central
to its interest, it is the principal owner of Atlantic
Natural Foods, LLC of Nashville, North Carolina, USA, and a North
American JV with Freedom Foods Australia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018006025/en/