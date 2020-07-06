Log in
07/06/2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

ITECH 361 Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of All Clean Hand Sanitizer and Moisturizer and Disinfectant Due to The Potential Presence of Undeclared Methanol (Wood Alcohol)

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary
Company Announcement Date:July 06, 2020FDA Publish Date:July 06, 2020Product Type:Drugs Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol).
Company Name:ITECH 361Brand Name:
Brand Name(s)
All Clean
Product Description:
Product Description
Hand sanitizer
Company Announcement

ITECH 361 is voluntarily recalling 18,940 bottles of All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant sold in one liter bottles to the consumer level. The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol).

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning To date ITECH 361 has not received reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used as a hand sanitizer and moisturizer and is packaged in one (1) liter plastic bottles with UPC Code 628055370130. All Clean Hand Sanitizer and Moisturizer was distributed Nationwide to wholesale distributors and retailers.

ITECH 361 is notifying its distributors by a Notice of a voluntary recall and consumers via this press release. ITECH 361 is arranging for return/replacement or refund of all recalled products.

Consumers/distributors/retailers that have the product subject to this recall should stop using All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant and return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Corina Enriquez by phone number(888)405-4442 or e-mail atcorina@itech361.com, Monday through Friday beginning July 6, 9:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MDT). Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Complete and submit the report Online
  • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Company Contact Information
Consumers:Corina Enriquez (888)405-4442 corina@itech361.com
Product Photos

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 18:23:09 UTC

