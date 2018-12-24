Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

All Commercial Floors Returns as a Sponsor of the 16th Anniversary ESPN 2018 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 10:11pm CET

Introduced Two Commercial Spots Thanking Troops

All Commercial Floors, Inc. (“ACF”), a leading national provider of healthcare and commercial floor covering solutions, today announced that it returned for a 2nd year as a “Four Star” sponsor of the 16th anniversary Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, between the Houston Cougars and Army West Point Black Knights. The game was aired on ESPN on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium, where the Black Knights overwhelmed the Cougars 70-14. During the game, ACF ran two commercial spots recognizing and honoring active and retired military personnel. [To watch/download commercials, go to: www.allcommercialfloors.com]

"We are proud to once again be part of this great team of ESPN sponsors and partners that honor our men and women in uniform,” said Kevin Jones, All Commercial Floors President and Founder. "We are humbled by the sacrifices made by all of the members and families of our military services who protect our great nation. There is no better way to ring in the New Year than by being a part of the pageantry of college football and honoring our great American heroes."

In addition to providing game tickets for active and retired members of the armed forces as part of its sponsorship, ACF used this opportunity to show its gratitude for the troops, as well as an aired special segment honoring Mr. Jones’ father, WWII Navy veteran, David F. Jones. Recognized as the youngest 1st Class Boatswain’s Mate in modern U.S. Naval history, Dave Jones survived 17 major battles in the Pacific, including Pearl Harbor, Midway and Okinawa, as further depicted at the National Museum of the Pacific War, located in Fredericksburg, TX.

About All Commercial Floors

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, All Commercial Floors is a leader in providing turnkey commercial and medical flooring solutions nationwide, including project design, estimating and management, materials sourcing and complete installation services. ACF provides a comprehensive selection of floor covering options, including hard tile and stone, laminate, resilient, wood, vinyl, carpet, bio-base and rubber, along with specialized and proprietary vapor (moisture) mitigation systems. Based in Grand Prairie, Texas, ACF employs over 100 full-time employees in its main office and an additional seven regional sales and distribution centers nationwide. For additional information, go to: www.allcommercialfloors.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:09pMINERA IRL : Celebrates Christmas with More Than 5,000 Children from Ten Neighboring Communities
AQ
10:56pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS Applying For Banking License in Germany -BBC
DJ
10:25pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Tracking Stock for VMware Slides Ahead of Dell's Return to Public Market
DJ
10:21pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : EE's mobile phone January sales start early - deals on iPhones, Samsung and SIM only
AQ
10:20pOsprey Announces Flow Through Private Placement
NE
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:16pCrown Castle to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecom West Conference
GL
10:15pOil plunges 6 percent as economic slowdown fears grip market
RE
10:15pTudor Gold Announces Changes to Board of Directors
NE
10:14pOil plunges 6 percent as economic slowdown fears grip market
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3MARICANN GROUP INC : MARICANN : Wayland Receives Additional Licensing from Health Canada
4Oil plunges 6 percent as economic slowdown fears grip market
5European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.