All Commercial Floors Returns as a Sponsor of the 16th Anniversary ESPN 2018 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

All Commercial Floors, Inc. (“ACF”), a leading national provider of
healthcare and commercial floor covering solutions, today announced that
it returned for a 2nd year as a “Four Star” sponsor of the 16th
anniversary Lockheed
Martin Armed Forces Bowl, between the Houston Cougars and Army West
Point Black Knights. The game was aired on ESPN
on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium, where
the Black Knights overwhelmed the Cougars 70-14. During the game, ACF
ran two commercial spots recognizing and honoring active and retired
military personnel. [To watch/download commercials, go to: www.allcommercialfloors.com]
"We are proud to once again be part of this great team of ESPN sponsors
and partners that honor our men and women in uniform,” said Kevin Jones,
All Commercial Floors President and Founder. "We are humbled by the
sacrifices made by all of the members and families of our military
services who protect our great nation. There is no better way to ring in
the New Year than by being a part of the pageantry of college football
and honoring our great American heroes."
In addition to providing game tickets for active and retired members of
the armed forces as part of its sponsorship, ACF used this opportunity
to show its gratitude for the troops, as well as an aired special
segment honoring Mr. Jones’ father, WWII Navy veteran, David F. Jones.
Recognized as the youngest 1st Class Boatswain’s Mate in
modern U.S. Naval history, Dave Jones survived 17 major battles in the
Pacific, including Pearl Harbor, Midway and Okinawa, as further depicted
at the National
Museum of the Pacific War, located in Fredericksburg, TX.
About All Commercial Floors
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, All Commercial Floors is a leader in
providing turnkey commercial and medical flooring solutions nationwide,
including project design, estimating and management, materials sourcing
and complete installation services. ACF provides a comprehensive
selection of floor covering options, including hard tile and stone,
laminate, resilient, wood, vinyl, carpet, bio-base and rubber, along
with specialized and proprietary vapor (moisture) mitigation systems.
Based in Grand Prairie, Texas, ACF employs over 100 full-time employees
in its main office and an additional seven regional sales and
distribution centers nationwide. For additional information, go to: www.allcommercialfloors.com.
