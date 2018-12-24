All Commercial Floors Returns as a Sponsor of the 16th Anniversary ESPN 2018 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Introduced Two Commercial Spots Thanking Troops

All Commercial Floors, Inc. (“ACF”), a leading national provider of healthcare and commercial floor covering solutions, today announced that it returned for a 2nd year as a “Four Star” sponsor of the 16th anniversary Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, between the Houston Cougars and Army West Point Black Knights. The game was aired on ESPN on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium, where the Black Knights overwhelmed the Cougars 70-14. During the game, ACF ran two commercial spots recognizing and honoring active and retired military personnel. [To watch/download commercials, go to: www.allcommercialfloors.com]

"We are proud to once again be part of this great team of ESPN sponsors and partners that honor our men and women in uniform,” said Kevin Jones, All Commercial Floors President and Founder. "We are humbled by the sacrifices made by all of the members and families of our military services who protect our great nation. There is no better way to ring in the New Year than by being a part of the pageantry of college football and honoring our great American heroes."

In addition to providing game tickets for active and retired members of the armed forces as part of its sponsorship, ACF used this opportunity to show its gratitude for the troops, as well as an aired special segment honoring Mr. Jones’ father, WWII Navy veteran, David F. Jones. Recognized as the youngest 1st Class Boatswain’s Mate in modern U.S. Naval history, Dave Jones survived 17 major battles in the Pacific, including Pearl Harbor, Midway and Okinawa, as further depicted at the National Museum of the Pacific War, located in Fredericksburg, TX.

About All Commercial Floors

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, All Commercial Floors is a leader in providing turnkey commercial and medical flooring solutions nationwide, including project design, estimating and management, materials sourcing and complete installation services. ACF provides a comprehensive selection of floor covering options, including hard tile and stone, laminate, resilient, wood, vinyl, carpet, bio-base and rubber, along with specialized and proprietary vapor (moisture) mitigation systems. Based in Grand Prairie, Texas, ACF employs over 100 full-time employees in its main office and an additional seven regional sales and distribution centers nationwide. For additional information, go to: www.allcommercialfloors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005142/en/