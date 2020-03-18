Log in
All Cruizers Locations Offer Contact-Free Checkout with Skip App

03/18/2020 | 07:10pm GMT

Chapel Hill, NC, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holmes Oil Company Inc., operator of 26 Cruizers stores throughout central North Carolina and headquartered in Chapel Hill, announced customers can minimize contact while shopping in-store using the Skip at Cruizers app. The app lets users scan their products and pay from their phone, eliminating interactions with cashiers and checkout equipment.  

Cruizers is the first and only convenience store chain in North Carolina to offer the Skip app at every location. Customers can download the app for free from the App Store, Google Play or at goskip.com.

As the nation responds to the COVID-19 outbreak (coronavirus), Cruizers remains committed to offering the cleanest stores, friendliest customer service and highest quality of food. The Cruizers’ team has been closely monitoring the situation and following all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to keep customers and employees safe.

In addition to CDC guidelines, the Cruizers team has taken additional steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Team members are sanitizing equipment every hour, both inside the store and at the pumps. This includes pump handles, hose screens, door handles, pin pads, registers, credit card machines, countertops, and fountain drink and coffee machines. For the time being, roller grills, seating areas and condiment machines are being shut down or removed. Self-serve items, such as pastries, are now available in single-serve cellophane bags.  

Cruizers is open and working hard to keep all stores operating during normal hours to serve the community’s needs. For shoppers who need staples, such as milk and eggs, Cruizers is making every effort to have those items readily available in stores across central North Carolina.

About Holmes Oil Company Inc.

Headquartered in Chapel Hill, Cruizers is a division of the Holmes Oil Company and a distributor of ExxonMobil and Valero fuels. It operates 26 Cruizers locations throughout central North Carolina and prides itself on fast and friendly customer service, quality products, and clean and orderly stores.

###

publicrelations@riversagency.com
919-932-9985

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
