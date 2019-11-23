Log in
All Exercise Equipment Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early NordicTrack, Life Fitness & Bowflex Deals Released by Deal Tomato

11/23/2019 | 08:41am EST

Here’s a review of the top early exercise equipment deals for Black Friday 2019, including savings on Life Fitness, NordicTrack & Bowflex equipment

What are the top Black Friday Life Fitness & NordicTrack deals for 2019? Deals experts at Deal Tomato have compared early savings on gym equipment including elliptical machines, treadmills and rowing machines and are listing the best live deals below.

Best Gym Equipment deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The premium gym brands for exercise equipment include Bowflex, NordicTrack, Equinox, Cybex, and Life Fitness. These companies spend millions of dollars in producing and developing their products to ensure that the users build their strength and endurance safely. Treadmills, crossover stations, trainers, and other equipment are all available for purchase from these brands.

Where are the best Black Friday deals? The biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2019 are happening on Amazon and Walmart.

eMarketer predicts that Amazon will dominate the e-commerce market in 2019 and account for 47% of total online sales. They also predict that Amazon will grow 20% to reach almost $283 billion in total yearly sales. In addition to the usual plethora of discounted items, holiday shoppers can enjoy impressive new deals everyday throughout Amazon’s Black Friday sales event.

Walmart’s online growth continues at an impressive pace, as its e-commerce revenue is expected to increase by 33% in 2019, according to market research company eMarkerter. It overtook Apple in 2018 in terms of online revenue, becoming the third biggest e-commerce retailer in the US.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
