Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

All GoPro Camera Deals for Cyber Monday 2019: Top GoPro HERO6, 7 & 8 Action Camera Deals Released by Saver Trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 11:11pm EST

Saver Trends compare the best Cyber Monday GoPro camera deals of 2019 and identify savings on GoPro’s latest HERO8 action cameras & more HERO camera models

Searching for the top GoPro camera deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Saver Trends have published their list of the best GoPro HERO5, HERO6, HERO 7 and HERO8 Black action camera, accessories and bundle deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best GoPro HERO8 deals:

More GoPro deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The GoPro HERO8 is officially out. As the latest release from the industry leader in action cameras, the HERO8 takes smooth 4K videos to the next level. It’s capable of time lapsed 4K UHD clips as well as 1080p videos set at 240 frames per second in slow motion. With its HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and the option to mod it out by adding a microphone, light, or flip-up screen, the HERO8 is a big step from its predecessor, the GoPro HERO7 Black, which has a feature for vertical shooting and live streaming along with other variants in the Hero 7 series.

Though the brand has discontinued production on its older models such as the HERO5 and HERO6, they are still competitive action cameras with their frame rate modes, 4K playback and slow-motion effect. Shoppers looking for budget action cameras will find excellent deals on these older generation GoPro cameras during Cyber Monday, with discounts upwards of 50% on select models, bundles, kits and accessories. Savings on the latest GoPro editions are also available on Amazon and Walmart. For more deals check this list of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2019.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:03aTIANHE CHEMICALS : November 2019 Monthly Return
PU
12:02aREPORTS : Japan tech worker accused of taking $5M found dead
AQ
12:01aCurium acquires Finnish Radiopharmaceuticals Company MAP Medical Technologies Oy
GL
12:01aWEB HOSTING CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : SiteGround, WP Engine, HostGator, Bluehost & Liquid Web Deals Rated by Compare Before Buying
BU
12:01aPROJECT MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE : President and CEO Leads Keynote on Future Industry Trends at Dubai International Project Management Forum
BU
12:01aCurium acquires Finnish Radiopharmaceuticals Company MAP Medical Technologies Oy
GL
12/01GEMILANG INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended november 30, 2019
PU
12/01Best Boost Mobile Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Compared by Spending Lab
BU
12/01NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS : Publication of the Extraordinary General Meeting Circular
PU
12/01FUJITSU : Begins Shipping Supercomputer Fugaku
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and Silverstream to collaborate on accelerating deployment of air lubri..
3BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
4Delivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
5HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group