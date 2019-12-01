All GoPro Camera Deals for Cyber Monday 2019: Top GoPro HERO6, 7 & 8 Action Camera Deals Released by Saver Trends

Saver Trends compare the best Cyber Monday GoPro camera deals of 2019 and identify savings on GoPro’s latest HERO8 action cameras & more HERO camera models

Searching for the top GoPro camera deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Saver Trends have published their list of the best GoPro HERO5, HERO6, HERO 7 and HERO8 Black action camera, accessories and bundle deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The GoPro HERO8 is officially out. As the latest release from the industry leader in action cameras, the HERO8 takes smooth 4K videos to the next level. It’s capable of time lapsed 4K UHD clips as well as 1080p videos set at 240 frames per second in slow motion. With its HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and the option to mod it out by adding a microphone, light, or flip-up screen, the HERO8 is a big step from its predecessor, the GoPro HERO7 Black, which has a feature for vertical shooting and live streaming along with other variants in the Hero 7 series.

Though the brand has discontinued production on its older models such as the HERO5 and HERO6, they are still competitive action cameras with their frame rate modes, 4K playback and slow-motion effect. Shoppers looking for budget action cameras will find excellent deals on these older generation GoPro cameras during Cyber Monday, with discounts upwards of 50% on select models, bundles, kits and accessories. Savings on the latest GoPro editions are also available on Amazon and Walmart. For more deals check this list of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2019.

