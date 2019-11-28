Log in
All Keurig Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Keurig Coffee Maker & K-CUP Pod Deals Released by Retail Egg

11/28/2019 | 01:21pm EST

Comparison of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Keurig deals for 2019, including savings on the K Cafe and K55 coffee makers

Keurig Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Retail Egg have compared the best K Mini model coffee maker deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Keurig Coffee Maker deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Keurig K55 is the perfect option for someone who’s looking for a coffee maker. It comes with a 48oz water reservoir which allows several cups to be brewed before refilling. This coffee maker is equipped with button controls for easier operation. One can also set this device to turn off automatically with the Auto-Off feature. Keurig also offers different coffee maker models such as k mini and k café.

Is there a reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? Black Friday’s informal name is rooted in the large increase in revenue from highly discounted sales that begin on the day after Thanksgiving, a significant factor in keeping many retail stores profitable or ‘in the black’.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
