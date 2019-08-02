All-New Fontana Mazda Dealership to Begin Two-Week Grand Opening Celebration Monday

Log in
08/02/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

FONTANA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Fontana automotive community is about to get a little bit bigger thanks to Fontana Mazda. The team behind the city's first Mazda dealership will open their doors on August 5, 2019 for two weeks of grand opening celebrations. The public is invited to enjoy a live DJ and many grand opening specials at Fontana Mazda.

Fontana Mazda

Located at 16800 S. Highland Ave., the all-new Fontana Mazda dealership will begin selling cars at 9 a.m. on Aug. 5. The party will go into full gear over the weekend, when the talented DJ Soleil will be in attendance.

DJ Soleil will provide the latest tunes to groove to from Aug. 9 to Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Celebration attendees who purchase a new Mazda will enjoy two years of factory maintenance free of charge. This special offer will last all month long.

"It has been a lot of work to get our doors open, but that time is just around the corner. Getting to hang out, dance and eat with the community will be a great way to top off all our preparation," said General Manager David Reynolds. "The whole Fontana Mazda team couldn't be happier to start matching Mazda cars and SUVs with the people who need them here in Fontana."

Fontana Mazda is excited to bring Mazda to the masses as the first dealership for the brand in the city. The new dealership is situated on a 129,000 square-foot lot with a 30,500 square-foot main building. Mazda fans can purchase one of over 300 vehicles, ranging from CX-3 subcompact crossovers to MX-5 Miata sports cars.

The dealership won't just bring new cars to the area, though, as over 20 new jobs are being created for the city. In fact, Fontana Mazda is still hiring additional staff and welcomes applications from job seekers.

"Supporting our community is a core value of Fontana Mazda, so we are very happy to be able to offer such high-quality jobs to hard-working Fontana residents."

The two weeks of celebration will serve as a soft opening for the Fontana Mazda, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and more to come on a to-be-announced date in Sep.

For more information about Fontana Mazda, including details on the grand opening and how to apply for one of the dealership's job openings, please visit http://FontanaMazda.com/.

The festivities will also be covered on Fontana Mazda's social media pages, including Twitter at @FontanaMazda and @FontanaMazdaESP - and on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/FontanaMazda/.

About Fontana Mazda:
Fontana Mazda is the Fontana area's premier Mazda dealership. From CX-3 subcompact crossovers to MX-5 Miata sports cars, Fontana Mazda has the vehicles consumers are searching for. Fontana Mazda features over 300 cars and SUVs on an expansive lot. Opening Aug. 5, Fontana Mazda is the only Mazda supplier in the city. Fontana Mazda is partnered with Puente Hills Mazda.

News Source: Fontana Mazda

Related link: http://FontanaMazda.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/all-new-fontana-mazda-dealership-to-begin-two-week-grand-opening-celebration-monday/
